Stanley Tucci returns to explore the balance between culinary heritage and innovation

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Stanley Tucci revels in the artistry of the food in the picturesque Tuscan region. He tries a lampredotto sandwich while in Florence. (National Geographic/Matt Holyoak)

Venice, Florence and Italy — what do these places have in common, other than geography? Overtourism! A flood of visitors has overwhelmed favourites like Naples, where a statue of Pulcinella — a classical character from Neapolitan puppetry — now draws crowds who queue to polish his nose for good luck. Tales of the old trickster have long attracted travellers but in the age of hashtags and social media, these stories have become amplified, turning once-overlooked landmarks into must-see destinations.

The statue, like many other attractions, was largely ignored until social media elevated it. However, that’s beginning to change as locals push back, calling for stricter regulations to manage tourism. Measures have been introduced in cities like Florence, where designated spaces and markets are reserved for residents. It’s within one of these local environments that actor and food enthusiast Stanley Tucci finds himself in the new season of his travel series Tucci in Italy — stepping into a restaurant that challenges centuries-old culinary rules.

Stanley Tucci visits the island of Procida, the smallest and least visited of Campania’s three main islands. (National Geographic/Matt Holyoak) (Supplied)

In the first season, viewers were introduced to Italy’s regional food traditions — what locals might describe as che bomba. Tucci avoids the expected staples such as risotto or high-end gelato, instead exploring dishes like lampredotto, a traditional sandwich made from cow stomach, and spending time with ranchers preparing dry-aged steak in rustic settings. The focus remains on food as a reflection of history, place and community.

While the series largely respects culinary tradition, it is moments of disruption that stand out. At Ciblèo restaurant in Florence, Tucci encounters a fusion of Tuscan, Japanese and Korean cuisines. There, he meets chefs who deliberately step outside rigid culinary conventions, blending East and West to create something new. These scenes highlight the tension between preservation and innovation — a recurring theme throughout the show.

Stanley Tucci in Sicily during production of National Geographic's 'Tucci in Italy' series. (National Geographic/Matt Holyoak) (Supplied)

The second season continues this exploration of Italy’s food culture. Following positive reviews and Emmy nominations, a follow-up was inevitable. Some have even suggested that the renewed global focus on Italian cuisine has contributed to increased recognition of its cultural value, including its association with UNESCO heritage status. While individual dishes such as pizza already feature on UNESCO’s lists, it’s the broader methods and traditions behind Italian cooking that are gaining attention.

For Tucci, much of this comes down to Protected Geographical Indication and similar systems that safeguard regional foods. These protections ensure quality and authenticity, whether applied to wine, meat or produce. “There are so many of them throughout Italy,” he says. “If you have enough of them, you know you are going to have this amazing quality of food.”

Puffed hemp seeds, grown at Agriturismo Casa Marmida, is sprinkled on a sous vide flank steak at the farm restaurant. (National Geographic) (Supplied)

He also emphasises the importance of learning from these traditions. Among his personal highlights are simple techniques — making pasta from zucchini, or preparing artichokes correctly — skills that reflect a deeper understanding of the ingredients.

The show’s focus on local cuisine and preservation mirrors a broader global movement. In South Africa, chefs like Onezwa Mbola have built international followings through hyper-local, foraged and farmed ingredients. Local restaurants like Wolfgat and Klein JAN reflect a similar interest in place-based dining, combining tradition with contemporary interpretation.

While Tucci acknowledges the parallels, he’s clear about who should tell these stories. “One of the real reasons the show works is because I have a real connection to Italy,” he says. “If you had someone from Africa doing the same thing there, it would work better than me coming there. It has to be someone people know, who really loves and is interested in food, with a real connection to the country.”

Cleaned radicchio heads, trimmed of outer foliage, resting in metal tanks. (National Geographic) (Supplied)

No stranger to South African wines, Tucci also notes the growing interest in organic production. “I think it’s a good thing,” he says. “It just depends on the wine — some are better than others — but going back to cultivating things naturally is important.”

Tucci in Italy returned to screens this week on National Geographic (Channel 181) and Disney+.