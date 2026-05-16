What’s on | Going Out

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INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM DAY

WHERE: Iziko Museums of South Africa

WHEN: May 18

On Wednesday May 18, Iziko Museums of South Africa will be commemorating International Museum Day with free entry to the Slave Lodge, Iziko South African Museum, Iziko South African National Gallery, Bo-Kaap Museum and half-price entry to the Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome. For more information visit Iziko.

A diamond in the spotlight: Buhle Ngaba brings BLING! to local audiences. (Nurith Wagner-Strauss)

BLING!

WHERE: Homecoming Centre, 15 Buitenkant St, Cape Town

WHEN: May 18-20

Drawing on the Cullinan diamond’s story, this production dazzles through South Africa’s journey towards democracy. Despite ongoing calls for its return, the Cullinan Diamond remains in British possession. Personified as the charismatic Phatsima Khullinan – a diamond with a dream – Buhle Ngaba brings BLING! to local audiences after debuting to critical acclaim in Europe, raising awareness about our rich mineral history. Tickets are available from R120 via Webtickets.

Set within the historic terraced gardens and architecture of Shepstone Gardens, RMB Latitudes offers an immersive alternative to conventional art fair formats. (RMB Latitudes)

RMB LATITUDES ART FAIR

WHERE: Shepstone Gardens, 12 Hope Road, Mountain View, Johannesburg

WHEN: May 22-24

RMB Latitudes Art Fair will return to Shepstone Gardens from May 22-24 for its fourth edition, reaffirming its position as a leading platform for contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Known for its distinctive model prioritising exchange, sustainability and long-term visibility, the Fair brings together artists, galleries and cultural partners in a setting that encourages meaningful engagement with art. Tickets are available from R70 via latitudesartsfair.com.

Kingsmead Book Fair's diverse programme includes more than 150 authors participating in 80 sessions in the adult, young adult and children’s programmes. (Supplied)

KINGSMEAD BOOK FAIR

WHERE: Kingsmead College, 132 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg

WHEN: May 23

The Kingsmead Book Fair is an observatory of books, authors and stories that invite awe and reflection. Every book shines differently, and every reader responds in their own way, yet all are connected by the shared experience of wonder. The day offers over 80 sessions split across adult, young adult, and children’s programmes. All proceeds from the event go towards the Kingsmead Trust, which provides bursaries to enable young women to benefit from education in the Kingsmead College Senior School. Tickets for sessions are available from R60 via Webtickets.