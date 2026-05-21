SPOTLIGHT | A galaxy far away, a piano tuner in danger and SA’s film industry in a global spotlight

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Catch Spotlight’s cosmic connection as this week’s episode looks at the 12th theatrical Star Wars instalment in a galaxy far, far away, a Dustin Hoffman cinema gem featuring hidden talents, plus we celebrate South Africa being selected as the focus country in next year’s Berlinale.

The force is officially back in cinemas and IMAX for the next chapter of the Star Wars franchise. Directed by franchise favourite Jon Favreau, the action-packed adventure ventures into dangerous new missions while old enemies rise once again in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White and more.

Hidden talents can change everything, but not always for the good. A gifted piano tuner with an extraordinary sense of hearing finds himself in a dangerous underground world of safecracking, crime and deception. Tuner is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Daniel Roher and stars Leo Woodall, Hoffman, Havana Rose Liu and Jean Reno. The blend of suspense, romance, music and thievery hits all the right notes and is now on at cinemas.

South African storytelling is again centre stage after being officially named the “Country in Focus” for the 2027 Berlinale. Hailed as one of the most influential film festivals on the industry calendar, the announcement shines a bright global spotlight on the growth and talent from South Africa’s film industry. The world is watching, and the opportunity will open more doors for collaborations, investment and exposure to cast South Africa as one of the main characters in the industry.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win an exclusive S tar Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu merchandise hamper by answering a question.

merchandise hamper by answering a question. Win double movie tickets and confectionary (popcorn and a soda) vouchers, courtesy of FilmFinity.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by May 29 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.