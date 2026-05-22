FREE TO READ | The property reset

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South Africa’s property sector is changing. Shifting economic realities, technological disruption and evolving lifestyle patterns are redefining how assets are developed, ­ financed and managed.

In this issue, we explore several of the forces reshaping the market. Self-storage, on page 14, once seen as a simple lock-up solution, is rapidly emerging as a sophisticated asset class. Driven by urban densification, e-commerce growth and the expanding

small and medium enterprise economy, the sector is attracting investors while property technology (page 4) – from smart access control to AI-enabled surveillance – is enabling scalable, remotely managed portfolios. We also examine the growing appeal of agricultural land as an investment (page 23), where farmland is increasingly viewed as both a hedge against inflation and a platform for diversi­fied income streams, from agribusiness and eco-tourism to renewable energy projects. Alongside this, our feature on offshore property (page 28) unpacks why South African investors are diversifying beyond local markets in search of currency protection, residency pathways and long-term portfolio stability.

Closer to home, the built environment itself is evolving. Our look at the future office (page 7), highlights how design-and-build ­ rms are reimagining workplaces for the hybrid era, integrating wellness, energy efficiency and flexible space planning.

At the same time, adaptive reuse (page 18) is gaining momentum as developers transform underutilised buildings into hotels, student housing and mixed-use precincts that breathe new life into urban spaces. We unpack what’s new in the live-work-play ecosystems (page 24) in South Africa and ask if it is really possible to enhance asset resilience and long-term value by buying into one of these self-sustaining environments.

Finally, we assess the industrial property surge (page 13), fuelled by the continued expansion of e-commerce and the growing need for logistics infrastructure, alongside emerging financing models (page 5), including green bonds, REIT structures and private equity, that are enabling large-scale, sustainable developments.

Taken together, these trends point to a property sector that is becoming more diversi­fied, technology-enabled and globally connected. For investors and developers alike, adaptability, innovation and strategic thinking will de­ ne the opportunities ahead.

Raina Julies

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