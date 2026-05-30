Audi S3 serves all-wheel drive punch with a sting in the tail

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Current S3 1 Sportback model could be the best yet, adopting tricks from the RS3. Picture: Newspress UK

In the new millennium, the hot hatchback breed gained a dollop of premium sensibility when Audi released its first S3.

Its 2.0l motor packed a punch, the Quattro system helped it stay planted and though its exterior wore sportier accoutrements, it still had an air of restraint befitting an upmarket Teutonic product.

Last year, the updated version of the fourth generation S3 was launched in the country. At the press event, motor-noters were let loose on the track, which included a skid-pad session testing the car’s drift ability.

That was all fun of course — but earlier this month an example of the junior Audi Sport model arrived in my possession for a real-world evaluation. It was the five-door Sportback body, but a sedan is still offered in the range.

One of the aces is a Torque Rear setting from the five-cylinder RS3, which intensifies the rear bias, allowing for a more playful handling character. The thrill of controllable sideways action with a safety net, is the theory.

Audi S3 2: A cabin that Audi claims was inspired by Lamborghini. (Newspress UK)

Enjoy responsibly, because the way the S3 can oscillate when driven spiritedly might catch you out if you underestimate it based on the assurance of Quattro. It is huge fun to pilot though — making the equivalents from Munich and Stuttgart seem just a tad inert by contrast.

Another thing you might notice about the new S3 is the sound. It’s a 2.0l four-cylinder, yes, but it appears to have received acoustic fettling that resulted in a timbre similar to that of the RS3’s five-cylinder.

One caveat to that; you need to specify the optional Akrapovič exhaust system. Well worth the money as it dials in an exciting layer to proceedings, making launch starts (and cold morning starts) particularly addictive.

If you are partial to the thrill of a traditional engine-powered experience, in a package with sporting pedigree, street credibility and German solidity, the S3 remains a compelling choice.

The S3 will sprint to 100km/h from rest in about 4.2 seconds, thanks to its output of 245kW/420Nm. Transmission is handled by a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Back when this generation of the regular A3 was first launched (2021); introduced a more daring aesthetic character. The exterior had sharper pleats, extreme angles and a grille that could have triggered trypophobia (don’t Google if you aren’t already afflicted). It was a departure from the conservative flavour of the previous model, but we grew accustomed to it.

The interior is where things got really good — because Audi’s designers, by their own declaration, said inspiration was taken from Lamborghini’s styling suite. A reminder that Audi’s parent company, the Volkswagen Group, is also custodian of the famed Italian supercar brand.

Audi S3 3: The hatchback body format means practicality complements performance. (Newspress UK)

Years later, the cabin architecture still elicits a sense of childlike excitement from behind the wheel. It feeds all those delusions of being a fighter jet pilot. The impression of quality is much stronger in the S3 than with plain A3 versions, with richer materials and livelier elements like red upholstery stitching.

Buyers with an active tactile sense will love that there are still buttons to press and turn. Audi has always been great at this kind of thing — switchgear that operates with precision — but it is something being wound down in newer, more digitised cars like the latest A5.

So it sprints like an athlete, sounds like its bigger-engined sibling, handles in a way that rear-driving purists will admire — and feels like a proper sophisticate where build quality is concerned. And because it retains all the pragmatic virtues of the standard A3, it will still haul your groceries and cart your passengers around in safety and comfort.

Performance hot hatchbacks are a dying breed, as mass-market preferences shift towards hybrid commuters in crossover or sport-utility vehicle forms. If you are partial to the thrill of a traditional engine-powered experience, in a package with sporting pedigree, street credibility and German solidity, the S3 remains a compelling choice.

Price: R1,091,100