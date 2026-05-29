Lifestyle

CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND | Cocktail to enjoy for World Paloma Day

Classic summer taste sensation to get you through a winter’s day

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Actress Linda Mtoba drinks a paloma cocktail. (Supplied)

No one can resist the light, citrusy, crisp taste of a paloma cocktail. While it’s a summer-staple, the classic cocktail can still be enjoyed in the winter, especially for a special occasion like World Paloma Day.

Although the day is usually celebrated on May 22, the cocktail rooted in Mexican culture has evolved into a timeless classic enjoyed around the world, making the drink perfect for every occasion.

“Don Julio Blanco is made for mixing, and its unique taste profile makes it the perfect companion,” said Cebisa Luzipho, Africa’s in-culture manager of Don Julio. “The Don Paloma isn’t just a cocktail, it’s a sensorial experience.”

Ingredients

  • 1.5 shots Don Julio Blanco
  • ¾ shot fresh squeezed grapefruit juice
  • ½ shot fresh squeezed lime juice
  • ½ shot agave nectar (optional)
  • A handful of cilantro leaves
  • 3 shots soda water

Garnish

  • Cilantro leaves
  • Salted grapefruit slice

Preparation

  1. Add Don Julio, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, and cilantro to a cocktail shaker.
  2. Fill with ice and shake well.
  3. Strain into a glass over fresh ice.
  4. Top with soda water.
  5. Garnish with cilantro leaves and a salted grapefruit slice.

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