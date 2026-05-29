CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND | Cocktail to enjoy for World Paloma Day

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No one can resist the light, citrusy, crisp taste of a paloma cocktail. While it’s a summer-staple, the classic cocktail can still be enjoyed in the winter, especially for a special occasion like World Paloma Day.

Although the day is usually celebrated on May 22, the cocktail rooted in Mexican culture has evolved into a timeless classic enjoyed around the world, making the drink perfect for every occasion.

“Don Julio Blanco is made for mixing, and its unique taste profile makes it the perfect companion,” said Cebisa Luzipho, Africa’s in-culture manager of Don Julio. “The Don Paloma isn’t just a cocktail, it’s a sensorial experience.”

Ingredients

1.5 shots Don Julio Blanco

¾ shot fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

½ shot fresh squeezed lime juice

½ shot agave nectar (optional)

A handful of cilantro leaves

3 shots soda water

Garnish

Cilantro leaves

Salted grapefruit slice

Preparation