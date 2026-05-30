STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 2 hours

STAR CITY — Apple TV+

Fans of Apple TV’s excellent alternative space-race history drama For All Mankind can breathe easy knowing that the same team who made the American account such absorbing dramatic viewing have now turned their attention to telling the story from the other side of the Iron Curtain, deep in the icy totalitarian bowels of Soviet-era Russia. Fear not though – Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin and the rest of this new, stellar cast only affect Russian-accented English — no subtitles required.

If you have 3 hours

KYLIE — Netflix

It was only a matter of time before the Netflix celebrity docuseries caught up with the minute Australian pop princess who made everyone do the Loco-Motion along with her, back in 1987/8. What starts off as a by-the-numbers pop biopic soon becomes something far more emotional as Kylie Minogue takes audiences to some dark places they won’t soon forget.

If you have 4 hours

THE FOUR SEASONS SEASON 2 — Netflix

Tina Fey’s series update of Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic drama film returns to offer plenty of the gentle humour, difficult truths and warm camaraderie between its masterclass comic cast that saw it warming hearts of Netflix audiences the first time around.

If you have 4 hours

RAFA — Netflix

The inevitable post-retirement sports superstar docuseries comes knocking early at the door of tennis legend Rafa Nadal. The Spaniard offers exclusive access to his personal archive as the filmmakers follow his ill-fated decision to return to competition in 2024 following his injury the year before.

If you have 6 hours

SPIDER-NOIR — Prime Video

Believe it or not, Nicolas Cage has never played the lead in a television series — until now. Cage is Ben Reilley a.k.a ‘The Spider’, a once valiant crime fighter now scraping by as a dodgy private investigator in the grimy streets of 1930s New York alternative universe. When an investigation leads him back to his superhero past — Reilley must make a fateful decision if he’s to get anywhere near the truth.