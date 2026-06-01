Woolworths brings ethics and sustainability together in style

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At Woolworths, winter is about more than just style and wrapping up in warm comfort. The products customers choose form part of the retailer’s broader commitment to doing good for people, animals and the planet.

Woolworths’ fashion, beauty and homeware ranges are thoughtfully designed with care. The business supports local manufacturers, upholds strict animal welfare standards and sources raw materials responsibly, in line with its long-standing sustainability strategy, the Good Business Journey.

This winter season, Woolworths is encouraging customers to make warmer winter choices that not only feel good but are also better for the environment.

Recycled materials helping to reduce waste

Woolworths continues to support the use of recycled materials across its fashion and homeware collections. By giving new life to discarded materials and transforming them into new products, the retailer helps to divert waste from landfills while reducing the need for virgin resources.

Customers can look out for products made using recycled polyester, a fabric created from reclaimed waste such as discarded plastic bottles and left-over textile fibres from the manufacturing process.

Woolworths men’s puffer jacket made from recycled fabrics, with 100% recycled microfibre filling. (Woolworths)

Woolworths’ recycled suede range is crafted using reclaimed leather fibres, offering the soft and luxurious feel of suede but with added durability and lower environmental impact.

Woolworths ladies boots, platform sneakers and handbags made with recycled suede. (Woolworths)

Importantly, all Woolworths recycled polyester and suede products carry Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification. This internationally recognised third-party certification verifies recycled content throughout the supply chain while also ensuring stringent social and environmental standards during production, including responsible chemical use and reduced water consumption.

Woolworths duvet inner made with recycled microfibre. (Woolworths)

Key winter highlights include:

Organic cotton that is kinder to the environment

Woolworths was one of the first retailers to champion organic cotton in South Africa and continues to offer an extensive range across babywear as well as a selection of men’s and ladies’ Tees.

Locally made soft and breathable organic cotton baby zip sleep suit from Woolworths. (Woolworths)

Organic cotton is grown using natural farming methods without man-made pesticides, fertilisers or genetically modified seeds.

All Woolworths organic cotton products are certified organic and comply with the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), ensuring strict environmental and social criteria are met throughout the production process.

A strong commitment to animal welfare

Treating animals humanely remains non-negotiable for Woolworths, with strict animal welfare standards applied across its product ranges.

Locally made, the WBeauty Bakuchiol skincare range is endorsed by Beauty without Cruelty and is 100% vegan. (Woolworths)

All Woolworths WBeauty products are approved by Beauty Without Cruelty and are 100% vegan.

The use of natural or farmed fur, angora fibre from rabbits, live plucking and mulesing are prohibited across all Woolworths products.

Supporting local businesses and job creation

Supporting locally made products remains a key part of Woolworths’ Good Business Journey, helping stimulate economic growth, create jobs and strengthen local communities.

More than 85% of Woolworths beauty products are proudly made in South Africa, including favourites such as the SPA Body range and Bakuchiol skincare collection.

Locally made burgundy quilted mule slippers from Woolworths. (Woolworths)

For more than 35 years Woolworths’ quilted mule slippers have been locally manufactured in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, by a family-owned business known for its craftsmanship, quality and innovation.

This winter, choose cosy, consciously crafted products that not only feel good, but also contribute to a more sustainable future for people, animals and the planet.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.