Here’s why your winter routine is not preventing flu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cough syrups and the usual precautions might make you more prone to getting sick in winter.

You’ve stocked up on cough syrup, wrapped yourself in blankets and cancelled sunrise walks until September. That, according to two health experts, is exactly why you’ll probably get sick this winter.

With flu season expected to peak in July and urban residents spending up to 40% more time indoors during cold months, most people are building a winter defence on habits that actively weaken immunity. New data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows influenza cases rise more than 50% between May and August, but fewer than one in three adults change their health routines for winter.

SUNLIGHT, SLEEP AND THE STRESS TRAP

“You don’t ‘boost’ immunity in a single moment. You build resilience over weeks,” said Keri Rudolph, CEO of The IV Bar.

“In Gauteng we have strong winter sunlight, but people stay inside. Only 10 to 15 minutes of morning sun on your face and hands helps circadian rhythm and vitamin D activation.”

Sleep also suffers when mornings are dark and nights longer. Rudolph’s top protocol is bright light within the first hour of waking, reduce artificial light at night and support the nervous system.

“Many people run on low nutrient reserves which impacts sleep. Hydration and magnesium support, and in some cases IV drip therapy formulated for relaxation, can help the body down-regulate.”

Stress peaks in June and July with post‑holiday financial strain and mid‑year work pressure. The strongest evidence‑based recovery tool, said Rudolph, is simple breathwork. “Only five minutes of slow breathing, four seconds in, six to eight out, significantly lowers cortisol. Stress often comes with fatigue and dehydration. That’s where IV vitamin therapy can replenish vitamin C, B vitamins and hydration.”

An expert advises adding vegetables or legumes to every heavy winter meal. Picture: Gino Santa Maria/123RF

COMFORT FOOD, UPGRADED

Dietitian Leigh‑Ann Silber said traditional winter meals don’t need to be scrapped, only upgraded. “An ‘immune‑boost pap bowl’, or pap with spinach, grated carrots, lentils, and a tomato‑garlic relish with lemon adds vitamin C, zinc and fibre. A winter stew gets mushrooms for selenium, red peppers for vitamin C and chickpeas for extra fibre.”

She warned heavy, fatty meals can temporarily reduce immune cell efficiency for hours after eating.

“The simple fix is add vegetables or legumes to every heavy meal, and take a 10 to 15-minute gentle walk afterwards. That helps regulate blood sugar and digestion.”

HIDDEN DANGERS: DEHYDRATION AND GUT HEALTH

Winter dehydration is real but often ignored.

“Low humidity and indoor heating dry out mucosal barriers, your first line of defence,” said Silber. Her target is 2 to 2.5 litres daily from water, Rooibos tea, ginger tea or clear broths.

“Electrolyte‑rich fluids are more valuable than plain water in winter. They help cells retain fluid.”

Gut health predicts flu outcomes, according to 2025 data. Silber named three affordable local foods to eat weekly from autumn: amasi (fermented milk), fermented vegetables such as pickled cabbage, and oats with green bananas for resistant starch.

Low humidity and indoor heating dry out mucosal barriers, your first line of defence. — Dietician Leigh‑Ann Silber

SUPPLEMENTS: LESS IS MORE

At the first sniffle, many reach for high-dose immune blends.

“Vitamin C may slightly shorten a cold if taken within 24-hours at moderate doses,” said Silber. “Zinc lozenges work only if started within a day, short‑term. Mega‑dose vitamin C or daily high‑dose zinc offer no benefit and can even cause harm.”

WHERE IV THERAPY FITS

Rudolph stressed IV therapy is not a quick fix. “It sits in the supportive care layer after sleep, nutrition, movement and stress management. But for people recovering from illness, high‑stress professionals, or frequent travellers, targeted IV nutrient support can rapidly restore hydration, vitamin C, B vitamins and magnesium.”

The bottom line from both experts is that winter wellness is cumulative.

“Combine consistent habits, stress management and occasional targeted support. That’s how you move through winter with energy and fewer setbacks,” said Rudolph.