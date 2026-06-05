Bar De Change returns to let South African football fans enjoy Heineken at home prices abroad

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Visit a Heineken Bar de Change pop-up at OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports in South Africa and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, until June 8.

This June, thousands of football fans will travel across North America chasing unforgettable moments as the 2026 Fifa World Cup unfolds.

There’ll be excitement, action and plenty to raise a glass to — but enjoying a beer abroad might cost more than expected.

For many South Africans and Nigerians, exchange rates can quickly turn a simple round with friends into a painful maths exercise. A beer that feels affordable at home can suddenly cost double, sometimes triple, once converted.

That’s why Heineken has brought back Bar de Change — a Bureau de Change, but for beers.

First launched as a pop-up at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg over the busy Easter travel period, Bar de Change allowed travellers to lock in Heineken beers at South African prices before departure. Instead of exchanging currency, customers received digital vouchers redeemable at participating partner bars abroad.

Now as a major international football tournament draws fans from around the world to North America, Heineken has reopened Bar de Change at OR Tambo and added two other African locations to the mix: Cape Town International Airport and Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

Until June 8, travellers departing from these airports can prepurchase Heineken beers at local prices and redeem them at participating bars in the US and Mexico.

Nobody should have to convert currencies before deciding whether to have one more beer — Alex Drake, brand director at Heineken SA

The idea behind Bar de Change is simple: exchange rates shouldn’t decide how social your trip becomes.

Travellers often spend months saving for flights, accommodation and transport, only to arrive and discover that everyday experiences suddenly cost far more than expected. A quick drink with friends, a post-match celebration or a spontaneous night out can become surprisingly expensive once the currency conversion kicks in.

Bar de Change removes that friction by allowing travellers to lock in local beer prices before departure, spending less time doing calculations and more time enjoying the moments they travelled for.

One less calculation. One more conversation.

“This is set to be one of the biggest international travel periods football fans have seen in years, but it’s also likely to be one of the most expensive,” says Alex Drake, brand director at Heineken SA.

“For South Africans and Nigerians, the reality is that exchange rates can influence everything from the bars you chose to visit and whether you stay for one more round with friends.”

“Bar de Change was created to remove that barrier and enable more elevated social moments. Because nobody should have to convert currencies before deciding whether to have one more beer.”

“And while we can’t influence the exchange rate, we can create more memorable social moments.”

At its heart, Bar de Change isn’t about beer — it’s about protecting the social moments that make international travel memorable. The unexpected conversations after a match, the friends you only see once a year, the extra round that turns into an unforgettable night.

Travellers using Bar de Change are encouraged to share their moments by tagging Heineken on social media — from the first beer after landing to celebrations during the football action, showing how it helped keep the good times flowing.

Bar de Change locations at a glance

African travellers can visit a Heineken Bar de Change pop-up at the OR Tambo, Cape Town, and Murtala Muhammed International Airports until June 8.

Heineken partner bars in North America

Heineken prepurchases made at an African Bar de Change can be redeemed at these locations abroad:

United States

Atlanta, Georgia: Brewhouse, F1 Arcade, Hard Rock Café, Signia Hotel, Stats Brewpub, Westside Motor Lounge

Mexico

Mexico City: Bodegón Victoria, Blanco Colima, Castizo, Don Pling, Dolce Tango, Gardela, La Cocina del Bizco, La Unica, Non Solo Polanco, Pacífica Polanco, Porter, Puerto Prendes, Quinquela, Sotomayor, Spuntino, Villa Rica.

Monterrey: Adoro, Almacen 42 Barrio Antiguo, Bar Mercado Barrio, Cafe Iguana Barrio Antiguo, Fonda Morelos, Jabalina, La Manta Raya-dos, La Taberna de A Tope, Las Aliadas Plaza Andenes Guadalupe, Mezquitic, Restaurant Mariscos Santo Niño, Ragnarok Guadalupe, Sayulita Barrio Antiguo, Sayulita Plaza Andenes, The Old Mike, Vive Colombia Mty Barrio.

This article was sponsored by Heineken.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.

FACEBOOK: HeinekenSA

Post 1: TL Boost for R500

SPONSORED | @HeinekenSA’s Bar de Change pop-up is a Bureau de Change, but for beers. Available at select airports in South Africa and Nigeria, it removes the stress of exchange rates so travellers can focus on what matters: enjoying social moments.

X: Heineken_SA

Post 1: TL

SPONSORED | @Heineken_SA’s Bar de Change pop-up is a Bureau de Change, but for beers. Available at select airports in South Africa and Nigeria, it removes the stress of exchange rates so travellers can focus on what matters: enjoying social moments.