Lifestyle

CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND | Get double the Hendrick’s fun with this cocktail recipe

Another Hendrick’s Gin was recently launched in collaboration with DJ Zinhle’s ERA. We’ve got the tipples you need

Thango Ntwasa

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

DJ Zinhle at the Hendrick's Gin launch. (Masterpic Visual)

Celebrating creativity, individuality, and female-led innovation, Hendrick’s Gin has launched a new flavour. Titled Another Hendrick’s, the new bold entry into the world of spirits was launched at the magical world of Mira in Sandton.

Launching alongside DJ Zinhle’s brand, the campaign is paired with bold accessories and bursts of flavour. To give it a try, here are drinks to mix using the old and new:

The Hendricks Original Spritz. (Masterpic )

HENDRICK’S ORIGINAL SPRITZ

Ingredients

  • 35ml Hendrick’s Original Gin
  • 35ml apple juice
  • 35ml Prosecco
  • 50ml soda
  • 3-5ml Olive Blanco

Build over cubed ice in a white wine glass.

Garnish

  • 3 cucumber slices
  • Olive
  • Lemon twist

ANOTHER HENDRICK’S SPRITZ

  • 35ml Another Hendrick’s Original Gin
  • 35ml apple juice
  • 35ml Prosecco
  • 50ml soda
  • 3-5ml cherry liqueur

Build over cubed ice in a white wine glass.

  • 3 cucumber slices
  • Olive
  • Lemon twist

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