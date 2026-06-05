From kasi football to the world: Vino Snap joins McKenzie’s World Cup delegation

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Award-winning sports photographer Vincent Matlou, popularly known as “Vino Snap,” has been selected to join sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s official delegation to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Matlou will travel alongside McKenzie, chosen local artists and the winners of the department’s “lucky fans” competition to watch South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, take on Mexico in the opening match on June 11.

Matlou previously served on the selection panel for the fans’ competition, working with a group of eight prominent sports broadcasters, journalists and media figures to choose the winning fans.

The photographer shared the exciting news on social media, expressing his gratitude to the minister.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank minister McKenzie for the opportunity he has presented to me as a sports photographer to be one of his South African delegates to Mexico,” he said.

Known for capturing high-quality, authentic moments in football, Matlou has won the hearts of sports enthusiasts across the country. Not only does he capture professional matches, he goes to local grassroots games in townships.

He won the Sports Photographer of the Year title at the 2024 Gauteng Sports Awards, along with prestigious recognition from the South African Sports Media Awards (Sasma).

For Matlou, this trip is a dream come true after a decade-long journey behind the lens.

“A dream of a young Vino Snap who started his sports photography journey in 2016,” he reflected. “Exactly 10 years later, the Eye of God will, in continuation, tell South African football stories at the 2026 Fifa World Cup through his lens. This opportunity comes as a once-in-a-lifetime kind of moment for that young Vino Snap who once had a dream and never gave up on it.”

He thanked his family, friends and the followers who regularly support his craft.

“A big shoutout to the Vino Snap community for always standing by my side and engaging with my work on a daily basis. By God’s grace and your support, the fire in me for snepe (pictures) keeps burning every day.

“As for my family and the other special support structures around me, who always make sure that I don’t get swallowed by the noise and the pressure that comes with my line of work, I thank you. My psychological well-being is forever handled with care by those close to me, as the social media world can be overwhelming at times,” Matlou said.

He also extended his appreciation to the department’s administration “for granting me this opportunity to go and represent South Africa with excellence,” adding the traditional Sotho proverb, “Motho ke motho ka batho” (A person is a person through other people).

Matlou concluded his announcement by citing Isaiah 60:22, a well-known Bible verse that speaks to divine timing, growth and trusting in God’s promises.

Taking to X, McKenzie expressed confidence in Matlou’s talent.

“Every time I attend Kasi (township) football games, he is there,” McKenzie wrote. “His presence so obviously motivates the players, and his lens showcases future stars. He will bring hot content.”

TimesLIVE