Is fully funded employer healthcare a potential game-changer?

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Structured corporate benefit packages have for decades followed a predictable, tiered hierarchy. High-earning executives and middle managers received subsidised medical aid options, while lower-paid, hourly, or blue-collar staff were largely left to navigate the overstretched public healthcare system on their own. This dynamic did not just reflect income inequality; it actively entrenched it.

However, as household disposable incomes contract under sustained macroeconomic pressure, a shift is underway. Forward-thinking companies are beginning to realise that the physical and financial wellness of their entire workforce is a direct driver of operational resilience.

Mining company Exxaro Resources recently introduced employer-funded medical aid, gap cover, and funeral benefits for lower-paid staff as part of its efforts to deliver more equitable remuneration. The comprehensive package is designed to close the internal wage gap while securing the health of vulnerable workers who form the backbone of their operations.

Presenteeism alone costs South Africa billions annually in lost productivity. — Damian McHugh, chief marketing officer at Momentum Health

Exxaro is part of a select group of South African companies moving away from traditional, fragmented subsidy models toward fully funded healthcare ecosystems for low-income employees.

Damian McHugh, chief marketing officer at Momentum Health, says Exxaro’s initiative reflects a critical shift in how South African corporates view employee healthcare — not as a benefits line item but as strategic infrastructure that directly impacts the bottom line.

“Comprehensive healthcare support, when integrated into a broader employee benefits strategy, can contribute to improved workforce resilience, stronger employee retention and a healthier, more productive environment,” says McHugh. “The reality is that treating healthcare as a luxury for top earners is economically unsustainable. When employees don’t have access to timely healthcare, the impact extends beyond the individual and their family; it affects presence, productivity and their engagement, ultimately affecting the business’s output and performance.

The stakes, he adds, are high. “Presenteeism alone costs South Africa billions annually in lost productivity. Companies like Exxaro that commit to fully funded health programmes are helping reduce operational downtime, improve retention, and prove that health is wealth. This isn’t just ethical — it’s essential business practice.”

This corporate shift also provides an important structural lifeline to a private healthcare funding sector under unprecedented pressure.

The long-term viability of South Africa’s medical schemes hinges on the principle of cross-subsidisation. To remain solvent and keep premiums affordable, schemes require a continuous influx of younger, healthier members to subsidise the high healthcare utilisation of an ageing demographic. Yet, squeezed by the rising cost of living, young and lower-income South Africans are increasingly opting out of traditional schemes, threatening to trigger an industry death spiral.

When large employers commit to fully funding medical scheme membership for their entire low-income workforce, they immediately inject thousands of generally younger, healthier lives into the contribution pools.

This collective enrolment provides the exact scale and demographic diversity that medical schemes desperately need to maintain balance. It expands the risk pool, dilutes the high claims ratios of older beneficiaries and stabilises the financial foundations of the schemes without requiring them to strip back essential benefits or implement aggressive co-payments.

The rise of fully funded employer healthcare also aligns with the evolving global emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria. Investors and stakeholders are no longer measuring corporate success purely by financial returns, but are actively evaluating how a company impacts society and treats its human capital.

Providing entry-level, fully subsidised medical cover is a tangible, high-impact demonstration of the ‘S’ in ESG. It reflects a proactive commitment to human dignity and health equity. Furthermore, by absorbing these costs, corporates alleviate the mounting, daily pressure on the state’s burdened tertiary facilities, allowing public resources to be better utilised for the unemployed and marginalised.

As South Africa’s national healthcare debate remains entangled in high-stakes constitutional litigation over the future of the National Health Insurance Act, the country cannot afford to wait for political consensus or policy certainty. The widening gap between private premiums and household income demands immediate, practical solutions.

By using their balance sheets to build an inclusive healthcare safety net, South Africa’s corporate sector is in a position to prove that universal access to quality care does not have to be engineered from the top down. True systemic resilience can be built from the workplace upward, one fully protected employee at a time.