STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 80 minutes

HOW IT ENDS — Prime Video

Olivia Wilde, Cailee Spaeny, Fred Armisen and Zoe Lister-Jones star in this feel-good, uneven, but entertainingly offbeat post-apocalyptic indie comedy from 2021. When a young, happy-go-lucky Los Angeles woman receives an invite to attend one last blowout before the world ends, getting there may be trickier than she imagined.

If you have 90 minutes

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS — Prime Video

After Joel Coen’s acclaimed 2021 Macbeth adaptation, brother Ethan’s first solo effort from 2024 was not as well received. But there’s still plenty to enjoy here thanks to the oddball chemistry between stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as a pair of friends who decide to take a road trip to Tallahassee and get more than they bargained for when their paths cross a group of local gangsters.

If you have 90 minutes

NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK — Disney+

Mindy Kaling is behind this slight but humorous Manhattan comedy series about five career-obsessed twenty-somethings hustling to make it as they sweat for professional success and occasionally stumble upon some personal happiness along the way.

If you have 2 and a half hours

PROJECT HAIL MARY — buy from Apple TV+

Ryan Gosling’s boyish, optimistic charm is on full display in this humorous, emotionally engaging sci-fi dramedy from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller that’s almost impossible not to like. Gosling is a confused science teacher who wakes up in a spaceship years away from Earth, alone and unsure of how he got there and what he’s supposed to be doing.

If you have 4 hours

MY 2 CENTS — Netflix

The anarchic, addled neurosis of Italian cartoonist Zerocalcare’s alter-ego Zero and his band of sidekicks return for a new, adult animation limited series in which Zero and his armadillo conscience must recruit everyone to assist their friend Wild Boar who’s become dangerously entangled with organised criminals.