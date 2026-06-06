What’s On - Going Out

NEXTGEN RISING YOUTH DAY CELEBRATION
WHERE: Ubuntu Kraal, 11846 Senokoanyana Street, Orlando West, Soweto
WHEN: June 16
Join the Nhlanhla Tshabalala Foundation this Youth Day for a powerful celebration of youth, purpose, talent, and community at the NextGen Rising Youth Day Celebration: Celebrating Youth. Inspiring Change. Building A Drug-Free Future. This safe space for youths and families has live music and dance performances, youth empowerment talks and panel discussions, sports activities and games, creative arts and talent showcase on the programme. Tickets are available from R50 via Computicket.
CENTRE STAGE — DANCING INTO OUR FUTURE
WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town
WHEN: June 16
With ambassadorship from Cape Town City Ballet’s retired principal dancer Laura Bosenberg, Centre Stage will bring together over 300 young dancers-in-training and full-time students who will present 20 different pieces of choreography, ranging from classical ballet to jazz, musical theatre, and African contemporary. These young dancers come together to honour the Cape Town City Ballet’s past, its present, and to dance into its future. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets or Artscape Dial-a-Seat: 021-421-7695.
KZN PHILHARMONIC WINTER SEASON: FINAL CONCERT
WHERE: Playhouse Opera Theatre, 231 Anton Lembede Street, Durban
WHEN: June 18
The KZN Philharmonic’s Winter Season’s final concert opens with a curtain-raiser by the KZN Youth Orchestra under the baton of maestro Lykele Temmingh. First up is James Curnow’s spectacular Fanfare and Flourishes; Mozart’s ‘Little G Minor Symphony’ First Movement which was the opening music in Miloš Forman’s 1984 film Amadeus; Brahms’s exhilarating Hungarian Dance No 5; and Mark Lortz’s A Matador’s Tale conjures the teeming energy of a bullfight. Tickets are available from R126 via Quicket.
JOZI MY JOZI | MAIN STREET SUNDAYS
WHERE: Main St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg
WHEN: June 21
Closing a street shouldn’t only be for a street bash or a wedding ekasi. Main Street Sundays is a chance to meet Jozi at a chilled, walking pace. Not with one eye over your shoulder or through a window inside your locked car. Woza! Experience a Sunday where the street opens up to little feet, prams, ama-2k on bikes and skates nabo Gogo. Pull up with the fam and let your curiosity lead you, stopping by eateries, taking in the art, feeling the vibes, and mingling with the people. The road is closed off to cars and taxis, so it’s less hooting and hollering. More golden memories, eGoli. Kuzoba mnandi! The event is mahala; register via Jozi My Jozi’s website.
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