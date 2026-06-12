Soccer fan or not, here’s how you can get the blokecore look

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If you’ve kept up with social media prattle, you will no doubt have caught up to the argument about men and their love of soccer jerseys. Be it first dates or funerals, menswear trends have a passion for putting the best soccer jersey forward, and it’s this very zeal that has peppered the streets with trends like blokecore.

As an athleisure grandbaby, blokecore came as suit sales dropped and an appreciation for comfort comes forward as a new way to slay. At the height of the trend, designers from the house of Balenciaga at London Fashion Week and South Africa’s Refuse embraced sportswear as trendy and high-end.

A model at a Balenciaga spring/summer 2021 show. (Estrop/Getty Images)

A look from Refuse Clothing's South African Fashion Week show. ( Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer)

Today the trend remains firm as the 2026 Fifa World Cup gets into full swing. This year’s World Cup is particularly big on making money. Hydration breaks built to sell as much ad space as possible resulted in stars like Shakira being unseen by Fox viewers at last night’s opening ceremony.

On the fashion front, while Nike and Adidas continue their long rivalry of trying to outsell the other, fans are turning to historic jerseys to wear a piece of history.

Model for Refuse Clothing's autumn/winter 2023 show. ( Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer)

Rather than today’s trendy pieces crafted in collaboration with major names like Jacquemus, Kith and Old Navy, fans are hunting down vintage pieces that carry a different meaning — a charge led mainly by Gen X and Gen Z, whose love for England, Brazil and Argentina’s jerseys is creating cult must-haves.

But this look is not about pairing the priciest items together. While casual looks built around low-rise sneakers, blue denims or boxy shorts are the go-to, semi-formal looks have also become popular as more men style them up appropriately for dinner dates or the office. Chinos and loafers are also becoming popular choices, which are great when accessorised with square, browline or geometric-shaped glasses. Add a bit of flair with colour-complementary rings or a scarf to brave the winter breeze.

Five of the best

Top jerseys to try from the 2026 Soccer World Cup. (Adidas, Puma/Supplied)

Spain 26 home jersey, Adidas, R1,599. New Zealand Home Jersey Men, R 1,599, Puma. Bafana Bafana Mens Away 26 Authentic Jersey, Sportsman Warehouse, R2,499.90. Japan 26 away jersey, Adidas, R1,599. Scotland 26 away jersey, Adidas, R3,273,05

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