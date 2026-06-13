Boys of Soweto: Betting on yourself

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There is a kind of innate style-consciousness that is born not from privilege but from paying close attention. Vusumuzi Ndima, better known as ‘Bob the Stylist’, grew up in an informal settlement in Soweto in the 1990s without electricity, flipping through his parents’ photo albums on Sunday mornings, and quietly absorbing the power of a well-dressed man. His father, a car mechanic by trade, transformed entirely when he put on a suit. That early lesson, that clothing could be a portal, a form of dignity, a declaration of self, never left him.

B.O.S Bheja Ngawe Autumn/Winter 2026 collection. (Justice Mukheli) (Justice Mukheli )

What followed were years of thrifting, studying silhouettes in CBD markets, skipping school lunches to save for a pair of Levi’s and eventually building one of South Africa’s most sought-after fashion brands: Boys of Soweto (B.O.S).

For me, real success is being able to assess: am I making my environment and my community better than it was before?

Their recently released collection Bheja Ngawe (“I bet on you”) reflects the self-belief, purpose, and ambition that have shaped his journey. We sat down with Bob to talk about where the brand comes from, where it’s going, and what it means to build something real from the ground up.

What are some of your earliest memories of style or fashion growing up?

When we were living in an informal settlement, we didn’t have electricity, so I’d spend time looking through my parents’ photo albums. [My dad] looked like a movie character, a superstar, always wearing suits, always stylish. He worked in car repairs, but whenever he was really dressed up, you would see a different side of him. The older gents took pride in how they presented themselves. I think that’s the one thing they could truly have to showcase their dignity, and it was through clothing.

What were you aspiring towards when you started building the brand?

When I was deep into discovering brands, I remember Jonathan D was a thing. I asked my cousin about it, and he mentioned that it’s actually someone’s name. I thought: if this guy can create a brand out of his name, I can do that as well. I told myself I was going to create a brand. I didn’t know how, but I told myself I was going to do it.

As I was learning through experience, I realised that fashion is a platform … you can use it to tell positive stories. The goal is to dignify — dignify people from the township, dignify those who are previously disadvantaged, dignify Africans through fabric, through fashion.

You’ve built the brand around local production. What has that learning curve been like?

The learning curve has been real. When I started with knitwear, a factory owner would tell me stories of other brands that came before me, and their mistakes, so I took those lessons.

It’s expensive producing things locally. People need to know that. With our knitwear and cotton range, everything is sourced and made in Cape Town. The acrylic [range] is done in Johannesburg. I’m outsourcing, but about 70% is made locally.

Tell me about the Bheja Ngawe collection.

I’ve made beautiful pieces that I like, garments that are going to be functional for the season. It’s more of an extension of what we currently have. I go back to pieces I’ve previously made, and see how I can make them better.

Some of the inspiration comes from soccer. Soccer was my first love, and my dad used to have a soccer team. Looking at where the global space is going, back towards athleisure, I’m adding a voice to that.

What are the biggest lessons you’ve learnt building this brand?

The biggest lesson is to bet on yourself. When I started doing that, I started seeing a change. You can talk about your dreams, but if you’re not doing them, you’re just talking. Don’t tell people what you’re going to do. Show them.

And betting on yourself is not always comfortable. There are difficult times. You’re not getting as much traction as you’d like. You’re not making as many sales as you’d like. You’re not in control of how people are going to receive your brand, but what is essential is that you create work that you’re proud of.

What does success look like for you at this stage?

For me, real success is being able to assess: am I making my environment and my community better than it was before? I was able to take myself out of the township. Now the question is: who am I bringing next? There are five people working for Boys of Soweto right now, and they can take care of their own families. We are part of the change.

What do you hope B.O.S represents for the next generation of young creatives coming out of places like Soweto?

Self-belief. And knowing that self-belief alone is not enough, you have to apply it. The world is yours if you believe that — and put in the work. The results will show.