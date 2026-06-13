Formula 1 goes virtual at Joburg’s Hyde Park Corner for Father’s Day

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Adults and kids can enjoy the Pablo Clark Racing Experience at Hyde Park Corner.

Story audio is generated using AI

At Formula 1’s most glamorous race, a split-second on the Monaco grid last week ignited media headlines. When Kim Kardashian appeared to brush past veteran broadcaster Martin Brundle during his live grid walk, ignoring his polite request for a few seconds of interview time, fans saw it as a collision between celebrity privilege and motorsport tradition.

Passion cannot be described. It can only be experienced. — Enzo Ferrari

The moment generated thousands of comments online and briefly threatened to overshadow the racing itself. But if Monaco proved anything, it’s that Formula 1’s appeal runs deeper than celebrity gossip. The sport’s growing global popularity is fuelled by fierce rivalries, emerging talent, and the unique combination of speed, danger, engineering excellence, and human drama that unfolds every race weekend.

Adults and kids can enjoy the Pablo Clark Racing Experience at Hyde Park Corner. (Marco Loukakis)

And there was plenty of drama to go around. Rumours swirled through paddock hospitality suites about the personal life of British driver Lando Norris after he was spotted socialising with actress Wallis Day and influencer Alix Earle. Kardashian’s presence attracted enormous attention, with social media buzzing about her appearance and support for Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher and his long-time partner Étienne celebrated their recent marriage in matching outfits, adding more glamour to an already glittering weekend.

Adults and kids can enjoy the Pablo Clark Racing Experience at Hyde Park Corner. (Marco Loukakis)

But beyond the celebrity sightings and paddock intrigue, the real story remains on the track. Nineteen-year-old sensation Kimi Antonelli continues to draw fans with a season that’s already established him as one of the sport’s brightest stars. The Italian has emerged as the face of Formula 1’s next generation, collecting victories and podium finishes against more experienced competitors, demonstrating composure beyond his age.

It’s this blend of sporting excellence and cultural relevance that’s made Formula 1 a pop-culture staple. Once regarded as a niche interest, the sport now occupies a position at the intersection of technology, luxury, fashion, entertainment and elite competition.

Adults and kids alike enjoy the Pablo Clark Racing Experience at Hyde Park Corner. (Marco Loukakis)

For South African fans eager to experience the excitement first-hand, Hyde Park Corner is bringing a taste of Formula 1 to Joburg on Father’s Day weekend.

From June 19 to 21, the shopping centre’s Centre Court will be transformed into a racing arena. Visitors can test their skills in an immersive Ferrari simulator challenge presented in collaboration with Zebra Square Automobile and Pablo Clark Racing.

For R100 per attempt, aspiring drivers can drive a virtual Ferrari 360 Challenge race car and compete for the fastest lap on the leaderboard. First prize is a Pablo Clark Racing Experience valued at R19,000, and an R10,000 Hyde Park Corner gift card. Additional prizes include gift cards worth R5,000 and R3,000.

The activation offers an engaging Father’s Day experience for racing enthusiasts, families, and anyone curious to discover what makes Formula 1 so addictive.

Adults and kids alike can enjoy the Pablo Clark Racing Experience at Hyde Park Corner. (Marco Loukakis)

Adding to the atmosphere is Zebra Square Automobile, Hyde Park Corner’s gallery-style automotive showroom, known for its curated collection of classic cars, modern classics and supercars.

As Enzo Ferrari famously said: “Passion cannot be described. It can only be experienced.”

This Father’s Day weekend, Joburg racing fans won’t have to travel to Monaco to find out what he meant.