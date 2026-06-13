PARTING SHOT | World Food Photography Awards tells its own stories

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For years food photography has been the visual equivalent of a high-end restaurant menu: glossy, over lit, over styled, unrealistic and aggressively eager to please. The perfect poached egg framed in glorious ceramic. The strategically scattered herb on the off centre raw lamb chop. The burger stacked so high that no human jaw could possibly accommodate it. All on charcoal backgrounds, of course.
But the winning image in this year’s World Food Photography Awards suggests that food photography has evolved into something more interesting. More than merely framing the plate, food photography seems to now be more about people and their creativity than it did before.
The overall winner, selected from nearly 9,000 entries submitted from more than 50 countries, is a photograph by British photographer Jo Kearney. Titled A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium, it depicts an elderly woman pouring herself tea at breakfast inside the Khoja Obi Garm sanatorium in the mountains of Tajikistan.
Nothing dramatic is happening. There’s no culinary theatre, no celebrity chef wielding tweezers over edible flowers bathed in dry ice smoke. Instead, an old woman sits alone in front of a modest meal. But the photograph is rich with narrative. Her weathered face suggests a life fully lived. The faded colours of the room, the fruit painting hanging behind her, the red chairs arranged with out-of-place grandeur — all combine to create an image that tells an intriguing story and inspires further investigation. The Khoja Obi Garm sanatorium is a brutalist concrete monstrosity built on hot radon gas-infused springs in the mountains. During Soviet times, communist workers were given two weeks annual holiday here. Today its low price — $28 (R463) a day, including full board and treatments — attracts ordinary Tajiks and tourists from the neighbouring ‘Stans’ and the odd backpacker. Treatments include hot pools and steam rooms, wax wraps and tanning barrels, plus hearty, healthy meals.
Caroline Kenyon, founder of the World Food Photography Awards, described being moved to tears by the photograph. It is easy to understand why. The image captures something universal: dignity, solitude, humility and the small rituals that sustain us.
The awards, now regarded as the world’s most prestigious celebration of food photography, consistently demonstrate that eating is one of humanity’s great shared experiences. Whether we’re celebrating, grieving, recovering or surviving, food occupies a central role.
That idea was reflected in one of this year’s standout South African entries.
Photographer Louhani Els received a Highly Commended award in the Cake Award category for her image Food Altar — Sardines and My Dad. Inspired by poet Toi Derricotte’s work My dad & sardines, the photograph explores memory, loss and reconciliation through food.
At its centre is a damaged cake representing emotional brokenness. Around it are the humble foods associated with her late father — sardines, crackers and onions — transformed into a kind of edible shrine. The image is personal but instantly recognisable. Many of us have a food memory that can summon someone we’ve lost. A smell, flavour or meal.
The global judging panel included celebrated food photographer David Loftus, chef Jamie Oliver and South African-born Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Their selections reveal a competition increasingly interested in the stories behind food rather than just its aesthetic perfection.
This year’s finalists documented communities harvesting crops, families sharing meals, fishermen at work, street vendors, farmers and cooks. Together they form a visual reminder that food connects every aspect of human life — economics, culture, memory, identity and survival.
The timing feels apt. In an era dominated by social media images designed to provoke envy, the strongest photographs here achieve the opposite. They invite empathy.
The old woman in Tajikistan isn’t serving a tasting menu, she’s just drinking tea. But her breakfast table says more about being human than a hundred photographs of truffle foam could.
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