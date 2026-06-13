Tina Fey leads ‘The Four Seasons’ into deeper drama

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Season 2 of The Four Seasons recently dropped on Netflix. Four couples meet to enjoy joint vacations in different locales covering four seasons. If that is all it was, well, yawn, but Tina Fey is a co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, writer, director and actress in the show. The graduate of Saturday Night Live and one of the most successful co-hosts of the Golden Globes, Fey has a sharp, intelligent wit which translates into big topics being handled with humour.

It’s about the seasons of life more than seasons of the year and captures how we turn up for the people we love. Grief, adoption, mature romance, birth, and so many other issues are covered in a way that everyone will find something that speaks to them.

In Season 1, Nick played by Steve Carell, has left his wife Anne, played by Kerri Kenney-Silver, for another woman, Ginny, played by Erika Henningsen, whom he’s impregnated. This season, the group is dealing with Nick’s unexpected death. It opens with the cast gathered to scatter his ashes along with the very pregnant Ginny, which immediately causes a rift. “Your dead ex-husband’s girlfriend is pregnant and you, as the wife, have to navigate his betrayal, grief, and oversee his estate, including sharing the money you enabled him to build with the new woman and her imminent baby,” says Kenney-Silver looking delighted. “It’s a good arc.” Anne has shut down in grief, but finds an unexpected relationship that’s charming and real.

We’d left some cliffhangers at the end of Season 1, so that’s where we had to start. - Tina Fey

Colman Domingo playing Danny and a hilarious Marco Calvani, who plays Claude, are in a long-term relationship. The birth of Ginny’s baby prompts their decision to adopt.

Fey, playing Kate, and Will Forte, as Jack, make up the final couple. Jack is bereft because of the loss of a friend who had lifted him, connected with him and guided him through the rough patches. Anyone who has been stuck in debilitating grief when family and friends move on after a loss will identify. Jack needs the one person, ironically now deceased, to help him rebound from the death. Finally, Fey’s and Domingo’s characters, who’ve always been great friends, have a falling out.

Fey notes, “We’d left some cliffhangers at the end of Season 1, so that’s where we had to start. This show thrives on ensemble chemistry. Domingo, who also directed, adds, “We have more scenes together, but also these different, complex internal things going on, and sidebar friendships. That made for even more dynamic scenes.”

Henningsen adds, “It felt very lived in. I remember thinking, oh, whoever’s editing this is going to have a very hard time, because it really did just feel like a bunch of friends catching up. Even with me in a prosthetic belly.” She now looks the opposite of her nine-month pregnant character for the interview, dressed in a micro-mini, heels, a bare midriff and a tube top. Kenney-Silver, wearing a strapless, fitted-bodice leather gown instead of her artsy character costumes that hide her figure, agrees, “We’re friends in real life, too. So it’s not like we went off on hiatus and had to reintroduce ourselves.”

Fey has won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards, and says: “For the writers this season, we asked, what would this pregnancy do to the group? How would the imminent baby and Nick’s passing affect everyone else? And where did we want to travel both figuratively and literally, including dipping into Anne’s sexuality. We explored the idea that Claude’s been living in another country, speaking a second language. What would that mean when he gets to Italy and feels fully himself?”

Calvani, who is Italian, admits, “It hit home in a special way. I’m an immigrant in America. The show helped me find answers to those questions. I didn’t realise how much I’d left behind when I left my motherland years ago.”

Forte surprised the crowd at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood with a song during the press panel. He paid homage to the expertise of the cast. “This show is easy because the writing is so good, but if you struggle, someone will have a beautiful suggestion that gets you back on track.”

A perfect example was when Domingo was directing a fight between the characters Ginny and Anne. He whispered different directions to each. To Kenney-Silver he said, “Give me a take where we go full Real Housewives. Make it like table-flipping intense.” To Henningsen he said, “Just take Anne’s hand and put it on your belly.” As the audience melts, Kenney-Silver confesses, ”Going home after shooting those scenes, I had full body pain and cramping. When you start your day with screaming rage and you end your day with screaming rage, it really does something to you.”

Fey sums up the new season: “We got to do overtly comedic things, but there’s also a monologue that’s so beautifully written that I was laughing and crying at the same time.”