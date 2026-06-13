Youth Day: A day to remember

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South Africa this week honours the events of 50 years ago that gave rise to Youth Day on June 16th, following the murder and victimisation of young protestors in Soweto’s townships as they marched against apartheid’s education system in 1976.

Over that time, many young South Africans have continued that brave legacy. Here’s our look at five of those who continue to shine a beacon of light in their communities.

ANTOINETTE SITHOLE

Activist Antoinette Sithole, sister of Hector Pieterson who was shot and killed on June 16 1976. (Gallo Images)

The late Hector Pieterson’s image has been etched in the minds of many South Africans and globally as they watched the tragedy of June 1976 unfold. While Mbuyisa Makhubu, the man carrying the shot Pieterson, has been elusive since going into exile, the only living subject of the history-making image is Antoinette Sithole.

I never thought I would live to see the 50th anniversary of 1976. — Antoinette Sithole

The sister of the late Pieterson, Sithole continues to spread the story of the uprising by hosting tours at the Hector Pieterson Museum in Orlando West.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

I never thought I would live to see the 50th anniversary of 1976. For me, it’s a milestone. I know that so many things happened and we often look at things [as if] there is not much change, but for me, each and every step that we take is very, very important. It doesn’t matter how big or small the change is.

What compelled you to make a stand on that fateful day?

You know, sometimes we don’t believe in ourselves but there are issues that you really need to take part in. You need to see a brighter future. So why not? I just felt like I should be there. Whatever change would come out of what happened on the 16th of June, at least I’ve written my name down as part and parcel of the change.

Photographer Sam Nzima with a print of his picture of Hector Pieterson being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubu after the 12-year-old was shot and killed by police during the student uprising in Soweto on June 16 1976. (Veli Nhlapo)

Who or what keeps you inspired today?

I can’t really point at a person, but my surroundings and how I grew up with all the lessons I was taught when I was young have made me strong. I was taught to make a stand and make sure that whatever I do is not only helping me but other people.

What can young people reading this do to make a difference in this day and age?

You know, the youth today think we have done everything for them. It seems as if we have not left anything for them to do. Meanwhile, there are so many issues that we are facing. We were fighting apartheid and human rights violations. With them now, there’s drugs, gender-based violence, you name it. We have opened the path — what are they doing about it?

FASIHA HASSAN

Fasiha Hassan, pivotal leader of the Fees Must Fall movement.

Nearly 40 years after the June 16 uprising, students across South Africa stood tall to fight for the accessibility of higher education institutions. Four faces became prominent in that period, and one of them was Fasiha Hassan. As secretary-general of the student representative council at Wits University, Hassan came to prominence for her fight against increased university costs in the Fees Must Fall movement. Hassan is now an ANC MP and member of the Judicial Service Commission.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

Many people consider Youth Day just like any other public holiday, and I think we sometimes forget about the immense sacrifices. But in other ways it’s so much more. It’s about us young people taking a step forward and owning our own agency in a country where young people are often overlooked. Youth Day was a moment both in 1976 and even now in 2026 where the young asserted their voice and issues onto the agenda because if we don’t, we will be left behind.

What made being part of Fees Must Fall so important?

We are the group of people who started and pioneered Fees Must Fall from the very beginning. People often think it’s just about fees, but it was about fighting a system that we felt was unjust, and putting young voices on the agenda. The central call was for free decentralised education. It was about creating an education system that is really fit for purpose in a country that has suffered hundreds of years of colonialism, decades of apartheid, and now has institutions of learning that are not actually educating young people in a way that they should. But it’s also become spaces [where] young people were not able to succeed.

Where would you like to see South Africa in the next 10 years?

I think the first most important thing is to have younger people who are [public] representatives. That means younger ministers, maybe a younger president. It goes beyond politics. It’s about having industry that is more truly reflective of society. But beyond that, I hope that we can build some level of social cohesion and identity in this country. We are at a point where it’s under attack — and we see it with the claims of the nonsensical and factually incorrect “white genocide”. And you see it now with the attacks on refugees and asylum seekers. We are falling into the same colonial traps that were set for us: to divide and conquer.

AMSTEL MABOA

Gay and LGBTQ+ rights activist band 3Sum. (Eddi Mtsweni)

Whether you know them as the ‘Mandelas of the Gays’ or ‘Vulindlelas’ (make way or clear the path), 3Sum remains South Africa’s most prolific gay band. Revolutionising the airwaves with anthemic hits and empowering lyrics, the trio sought to normalise what was then still seen as a sin. Amstel Maboa is the only living member of the iconic band, and continues that legacy through his advocacy and protection of queer expression.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

It means sacrifice. It’s the voice of the youth and their power, and that cannot be taken lightly. I’m super proud of the step that the youth took because it was for their rights.

3Sum band member and queer icon, Amstel Maboa. (Supplied by Amstel)

What compelled you to be a part of 3Sum?

Over time, I’ve seen the impact we had but we didn’t plan it, it just happened because we were brave enough to speak about our sexuality. It was a taboo at the time, and people were killed because some used to believe it was un-African to be gay. And we said no — we are black, gay and proud. We didn’t come in as activists, but we became that.

What can young people reading this do to make a difference in this day and age?

All I’m preaching for is togetherness. It will take us far, as a community. What I see happening these days is a community divided by homophobia, transphobia and all those phobias — and even within ourselves as well. We don’t hold each other’s hands and we don’t support one another.

LESEGO TLHABI

Lesego Tlhabi as Coconut Kelz on 'With No Due Respect'. (Supplied by WMGREP)

For close to a decade, Tlhabi’s humour has come to tackle the many issues faced by South Africans. Her satirical character, Coconut Kelz, tackles issues on race and class through hilarious skits and vlogs on multiple social media platforms, winning her the DStv Alter Ego Award. Tlhabi is also a writer, and has pursued studies at multiple international academic institutions.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

Youth Day is one of those moments that always leaves me holding two emotions at once: immense pride and immense frustration. This year, as we mark 50 years since the 1976 student uprisings, we’re reflecting on the courage of young people who risked everything to demand dignity, education and a future worth believing in. Their bravery changed the course of this country’s history.

At the same time, every day seems to bring a new revelation about the staggering scale of corruption in South Africa. We are constantly learning about money that should have gone towards housing, healthcare, schools, infrastructure, and social support is being stolen from the very people who need it most. The amounts are often so absurd that they almost stop feeling real. And yet the consequences are painfully real for millions of South Africans.

What worries me is that, instead of directing our anger at the people who have failed us, we’re increasingly seeing vulnerable groups become scapegoats. Right now, foreign nationals are carrying the burden of frustrations that should be aimed at those in positions of power. It’s easier to blame your neighbour than it is to confront systemic failures, but it doesn’t bring us any closer to solving our problems.

For me, Youth Day is a reminder that young people have always had the ability to identify the real source of injustice and challenge it directly. It asks us whether we’re willing to do the same today.

What compelled you to create Coconut Kelz and what has continued to make her an important part of your art?

Coconut Kelz was born from a combination of frustration, observation and personal experience. Growing up, I was often the minority in many of the spaces I occupied, whether at school, in the neighbourhoods I lived in, or in other social environments. Being black while navigating predominantly white spaces gave me a front-row seat to the contradictions, assumptions and absurdities that exist in conversations about race, class and identity in South Africa.

I became fascinated by the things people would say when they believed they were being reasonable, even when they were revealing something much deeper. Satire felt like the perfect vehicle to explore those tensions. Coconut Kelz allowed me to embody a particular world view and push it to its logical conclusion, exposing its flaws in a way that could make people laugh while also making them uncomfortable.

What has kept the character relevant is that the issues she was responding to haven’t disappeared. If anything, our political and social landscape have become even more absurd. The challenge has been finding new ways to continue those conversations as both I and the audience have evolved.

That’s partly what led me to create my podcast With No Due Respect. The podcast allows me to continue engaging with many of the same themes that inspired Coconut Kelz, but in a longer and more nuanced format. Satire remains at the heart of what I do, but the podcast gives me space to sit with ideas, contradictions, and current events in a way that short-form content sometimes can’t. It’s really an extension of the same artistic impulse: using humour as a way of making sense of the world around us.

Lesego Tlhabi shares her views on Youth Day. (Supplied by WMGREP)

Who or what keeps you inspired today?

Funny people. Genuinely.

I love to laugh, and I’m endlessly inspired by people who can make sense of the world through humour. Whether it’s satirists, observational comics, writers, podcasters or creators online, I’m constantly drawn to people who can identify something ridiculous, truthful or painfully human, and present it in a way that makes everyone else see it too.

The internet, despite all its flaws, has become an incredible space for discovering voices that might never have had access to traditional platforms. Some of the sharpest social commentary I’m seeing today comes from creators posting videos from their bedrooms. There’s something exciting about how quickly people can respond to current events and find humour in situations that might otherwise feel overwhelming.

More broadly, I’m inspired by people who remain curious. The best comedians and satirists are usually paying attention. They’re reading, listening, and observing. They’re interested in how people think and why they behave the way they do. That curiosity is something I try to nurture in my own work.

ZANELE MUHOLI

Zanele Muholi. (Supplied by Zanele )

Acclaimed visual activist and photographer Zanele Muholi was recently named recipient of the Ethekwini Pride Impact Award 2026 in recognition of their profound contribution to LGBTQ+ visibility, representation, and empowerment. They also won the internationally acclaimed 2026 Hasselblad Award. As South Africa marks both International Pride Month and Youth Month, Muholi is focused on empowering the next generation of storytellers through the Muholi Art Institute, helping young creatives from marginalised communities find their voices through photography.

This Youth Month, many young South Africans are trying to find their place in an uncertain world. Looking back at your own youth, what is the one lesson you wish someone had taught you earlier about finding your voice and your purpose?

When I was young, growing up in Umlazi, I wish someone had told me earlier that my voice matters exactly as it is. I spent too much time looking for images of people like me and not finding them. The lesson is simple, do not wait for permission to speak or to be seen. Pick up your tool, whether it is a camera or your own story, and start creating and documenting. Your purpose will grow the more you use your voice to lift others. That is what I learnt the hard way, and what I tell young people today.

Through the Muholi Art Institute, you’re putting cameras into the hands of young people from communities that have often been excluded from creative industries. Why is storytelling such a powerful tool for social and economic empowerment?

Storytelling through photography is powerful because it lets people control their own narratives. For too long, others told our stories — and often in negative ways. When you put a camera in the hands of a young person from a disadvantaged community, you give them the power to say, ‘This is who I am. This is what I see’. It builds confidence, creates opportunities for work, and opens doors to economic independence. I have seen it happen many times. A skill like this can feed a family and change how the world sees us. That is why the Muholi Art Institute focuses on this work. We believe art in education changes life. Let us learn together and share the knowledge.

Are there any young voices that you think are particularly inspiring or making great waves in the same field as you?

There are so many inspiring young voices right now. I am encouraged by the young photographers and activists coming up through our programmes, and others. They bring fresh energy and new ways of seeing. I do not like to single out names because the strength is in the collective — but any young person who picks up the camera to document their community with honesty and love makes great waves. They are the ones who will take this further. The future of photography is bright.