Youth Day: A day to remember

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Former US president Barack Obama, pictured with Hector Pieterson's sister Antoinette Sithole, at the Sam Nzima photograph of June 16 1976.

This week we honour the events that, 50 years ago, gave rise to Youth Day. On June 16th, 1976 Young protestors were murdered and victimised in Soweto’s townships as they marched against apartheid’s education system.

Today, many young South Africans have continued that brave legacy, including these icons who’ve continued to be a beacon of light in their communities.

ANTOINETTE SITHOLE

Activist Antoinette Sithole, sister of Hector Pieterson who was shot and killed on June 16 1976. (Gallo Images)

The image of Hector Pieterson’s limp body has been etched in South African minds since the tragedy of June 1976. The man carrying the shot child, Mbuyisa Makhubu, went into exile, but Antoinette Sithole, Pieterson’s sister is still around and continues to share the story of the uprising by hosting tours at the Hector Pieterson Museum in Orlando West.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

I didn’t think I’d live to see the 50th anniversary of 1976. It’s a milestone. We sometimes don’t recognise change, but every decision we take is important.

Why did you make a stand on that fateful day?

Sometimes we don’t believe in ourselves enough but there are issues that require our participation to ensure a brighter future. I felt compelled to be there and I’m glad I contributed to the change.

Photographer Sam Nzima with a print of his picture of Hector Pieterson being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubu after the 12-year-old was shot and killed by police during the student uprising in Soweto on June 16 1976. (Veli Nhlapo)

Who or what keeps you inspired today?

The lessons I learned when I was young have made me a strong person. I was taught to take a stand and to help other people.

How can young people today make a difference?

The youth sometimes everything has been done but there are many new issues to face. We fought apartheid and human rights violations. Their challenges are drugs, gender-based violence, you name it.

FASIHA HASSAN

Fasiha Hassan, pivotal leader of the Fees Must Fall movement.

Forty years after the June 16 uprising, students rose up to fight for accessibility to higher education. Four students were prominent in the fight, one was Fasiha Hassan. As secretary-general of the student representative council at Wits University, Hassan came to fought for reduced university costs in the Fees Must Fall movement. She’s now an ANC MP and member of the Judicial Service Commission.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

People consider Youth Day as just another public holiday. We sometimes forget about the sacrifices made. Youth Day reminds young people to assert their agency in a country in which they’re often overlooked.

Why was Fees Must Fall important?

People often think the movement was just about fees, but it was about fighting an unjust system and putting young voices on the agenda. The central call was for free decentralised education. It was about creating a fit for purpose education system in a country that’s suffered centuries years of colonialism, decades of apartheid and now has institutions of learning that don’t effectively educate young people.

How do you see South Africa in the next 10 years?

We need younger people in public positions; younger ministers, a younger president. It goes beyond politics. It’s about creating industries more reflective of society. I hope that we build better social cohesion and identity. Society is under attack with nonsensical, factually incorrect claims of “white genocide” and attacks on refugees and asylum seekers. We’re falling for the same colonial trap: divide and conquer.

AMSTEL MABOA

Gay and LGBTQ+ rights activist band 3Sum. (Eddi Mtsweni)

Whether you know them as the “Mandelas of the Gays” or “Vulindlelas” (make way or clear the path), 3Sum remains South Africa’s most prolific gay band. The revolutionised the airwaves with anthemic hits and empowering lyrics, trying to normalise what was once seen as sin. Amstel Maboa is the only living member of the iconic band. He continues their legacy through advocacy and protection of queer expression.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

Sacrifice. I’m proud that the youth stood up for their rights.

3Sum band member and queer icon, Amstel Maboa. (Supplied by Amstel)

How did you become part of 3Sum?

We didn’t plan to have a big impact. It happened because we were brave enough to speak about our sexuality, which was a taboo at the time. People were killed because there was a belief that it was un-African to be gay. And we said, “No! — we’re black, gay and proud". We didn’t plan to be activists, it just happened.

How should young people make a difference?

By standing together. I see communities divided by homophobia, transphobia and other bigotry. We need to hold each other’s hands and support one another.

LESEGO TLHABI

Lesego Tlhabi as Coconut Kelz on 'With No Due Respect'. (Supplied by WMGREP)

For a decade, Tlhabi has used humour to explore issues faced by South Africans. Her satirical character, Coconut Kelz, tackles race and class issues in hilarious skits and vlogs on social media. She recently won the DStv Alter Ego Award. She’s also a writer, and has studied at multiple international academic institutions.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

It leaves me holding two concurrent emotions: immense pride and immense frustration. As we mark 50 years since the 1976 student uprisings, we reflec on the courage of young people who risked everything to demand dignity, education and a future worth believing in. Their bravery changed the course of history.

At the same time, every day there’s a revelation about the staggering scale of corruption here; money that should go towards housing, healthcare, schools, infrastructure and social support is stolen from people who need it most.

But instead of directing our anger at the people who’ve failed us, we see vulnerable groups become scapegoats. Right now, foreign nationals are carrying the burden of frustrations that should be aimed at people in positions of power. It’s easier to blame neighbours than it is to confront systemic failures, but it doesn’t solve our problems.

Youth Day is a reminder that young people have the ability to identify the real source of injustice and challenge it directly. Are we willing to do the same today?

Why did you create Coconut Kelz?

Coconut Kelz was born from a combination of frustration, observation and personal experience. Growing up, I was often the minority in the spaces I occupied; in school, my neighbourhood or other social environments. Being black navigating predominantly white spaces gave me a front-row seat to the contradictions, assumptions and absurdities that exist in conversations about race, class and identity in South Africa.

I was fascinated by the things people said believing they were being reasonable while revealing something deeper. Satire felt like a good vehicle to explore those tensions. Coconut Kelz allowed me to embody a particular world view and push it to its logical conclusion, exposing its flaws in a way that made people laugh while making them uncomfortable.

The issues she responded to haven’t disappeared. If anything, our political and social landscape have become more absurd. The challenge is finding ways to continue conversations as the audience evolves.

That’s what led me to create my podcast With No Due Respect. It allows me to engage withthe same themes in a longer, more nuanced format.

Lesego Tlhabi shares her views on Youth Day. (Supplied by WMGREP)

What inspires you?

Funny people. I love to laugh. I’m inspired by people who make sense of the world through humour. Whether it’s satirists, observational comics, writers, podcasters or creators online, I’m drawn to people who identify the ridiculous, truthful or painfully human and present it in a way that makes everyone see it too.

The internet, despite all its flaws, is an incredible space for discovering voices. Some of the sharpest social commentary comes from creators posting videos from their bedrooms.

More broadly, I’m inspired by curious people. The best comedians and satirists are pay attention. They read, listen and observe. They’re interested in how people think and why they behave the way they do. I try to nurture that in my work.

ZANELE MUHOLI

Zanele Muholi. (Supplied by Zanele )

Acclaimed visual activist and photographer Zanele Muholi recently received the Ethekwini Pride Impact Award 2026 in recognition of their profound contribution to LGBTQ+ visibility, representation, and empowerment. They also won the internationally acclaimed 2026 Hasselblad Award. As South Africa marks both International Pride Month and Youth Month, Muholi is focused on empowering the next generation of storytellers through the Muholi Art Institute, helping young creatives from marginalised communities find their voices through photography.

What is the lesson you wish someone had taught you earlier?

Growing up in Umlazi, I wish someone had told me that my voice mattered exactly as it is. I spent too much time looking for images of people like me and not finding them. The lesson is simple, don’t wait for permission to speak or to be seen. Pick up your tool, whether a camera or your story, and create. Your purpose will grow the more you use your voice to lift others.

Why is storytelling a powerful tool for social and economic empowerment?

Storytelling through photography allows people to control their own narratives. For too long, others told our stories — often in negative ways. When you put a camera in the hands of a young person from a disadvantaged community, you give them the power to say, “This is who I am. This is what I see”. It builds confidence, creates opportunities for work and opens doors to economic independence. A skill like this can feed a family and change how the world sees us. That is why the Muholi Art Institute focuses on this work. We believe art in education changes life. Let us learn together and share the knowledge.

Which young voices inspire you?

I’m encouraged by the young photographers and activists coming up through our programmes, and others. They bring fresh energy and new ways of seeing. Any young person who picks up the camera to document their community with honesty and love makes great waves. They’re the ones who will take this further. The future of photography is bright.