‘Outdoors’ is not a destination — it’s a lifestyle, says Cape Union Mart

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From Sunday strolls in the park to family picnics, the idea that some of the best outdoor moments are everyday ones underpins Cape Union Mart’s new brand direction.

After more than 90 years of helping South Africans answer the call of adventure, Cape Union Mart is entering a bold new era.

The iconic outdoor retailer is moving beyond its long-standing “Adventure Starts Here” positioning with the launch of “Live Life Outside”, a new brand identity that reflects how outdoor living — and the people who embrace it — have evolved over time.

Living the vibe

Built on technical expertise, quality craftsmanship and products tested in real outdoor environments, Cape Union Mart has been synonymous with adventure for decades.

From mountain summits and hiking trails to camping weekends and off-grid escapes, the brand has equipped generations of South Africans with trusted, high-performance gear for demanding conditions.

But today, outdoor living looks different. It’s broader, more personal and more woven into everyday life than ever before. Because outside is no longer just a destination. It’s a lifestyle.

Whether you’re walking the dog or hiking through the mountains, Cape Union Mart gear will keep you comfy and stylish. (Cape Union Mart )

There are many ways to enjoy the outdoors — from Drakensberg hikes and Wild Coast camping trips, to paddles, trails and road trips. But it’s also about those everyday moments: coffee walks, ocean swims, neighbourhood runs, sunset braais, market strolls and time spent with the people who matter most.

Whether epic or everyday, planned or spontaneous, Cape Union Mart recognises that outdoor living means something different to everyone.

Rooted in quality

The new positioning marks one of the most significant brand evolutions in Cape Union Mart’s history, shifting the conversation from where adventure begins to how life is best lived, without ever losing sight of the technical innovation, durability and performance that remain at the heart of the brand.

Martine Vogelman, strategic brands director at Cape Union Mart, says the way people engage with the outdoors has shifted towards wellbeing, connection, community, movement and making the most of everyday experiences.

‘Live Life Outside’ reflects a broader, more inclusive vision of outdoor living that feels deeply relevant to South Africans today — Martine Vogelman, Cape Union Mart's strategic brands director

“‘Adventure Starts Here’ served us incredibly well for many years because it captured the spirit of exploration that has always defined Cape Union Mart,” says Vogelman.

“Today, being outside is about so much more than extreme adventure. ‘Live Life Outside’ reflects a broader, more inclusive vision of outdoor living that feels deeply relevant to South Africans today, while remaining rooted in the quality, technical performance and trusted expertise that our customers have always relied on.”

At a time when more people are stepping away from screens, prioritising experiences and reconnecting with their surroundings, ‘Live Life Outside’ taps into a wider cultural shift — the idea that some of life’s most meaningful moments happen beyond indoor spaces.

A new kind of outside

By broadening its definition of adventure, Cape Union Mart is inviting more South Africans to see themselves in the outdoors and make it part of their everyday lives.

The new identity builds on Cape Union Mart’s trusted heritage while positioning the brand for a new generation of outdoor consumers, those who may never summit a mountain, but who still choose to live actively, socially and intentionally outside.

Enjoying the outdoors is no longer just about tough trails and daring campouts. It’s about enjoying all those fresh-air moments of life around you — walks, shopping trips and coffee breaks. (Cape Union Mart)

Whether it’s layering up in technical outerwear from K-Way or The North Face for unpredictable conditions, or lacing up in HOKA, Salomon or Merrell footwear for everything from mountain trails to everyday exploration, Cape Union Mart offers best-in-class products designed to deliver comfort, protection and versatility.

Because today, outside means something different to everyone, and that’s exactly the point. Through ‘Live Life Outside’, Cape Union Mart is inviting South Africans everywhere to reconnect with the outdoors in ways that feel authentic, accessible and uniquely their own.

This article was sponsored by Cape Union Mart.