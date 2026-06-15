Zanele, Jonathan, Sandile and more: celebs talk Youth Day

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Celebrating the 50th anniversary on Youth Day of the courageous actions of the June 1976 Soweto protesters, some of South Africa’s most recognisable personalities share their thoughts about career growth, making a difference and being authentic.

ZANELE POTELWA

Local presenter Zanele Potelwa, 28, will be the new host at this year's Local Hero Awards gala event. (SUPPLIED)

If I could give words of wisdom to the young people out there, it would be to make space for your gift. When I say make space for your gift, I mean give it your all.

Every opportunity that comes your way, even the small ones that you get to create for yourself, be it one video, starting a small tuck shop, offering a service to a friend or family or whatever it may be, or someone giving you a big opportunity, make space for your gift by working hard, allowing yourself to grow and staying curious.

Everything we need is within us. All we’ve got to do is trust God, keep pushing and allow the best version of ourselves to win.

DJ ANKLETAP

DJ Ankletap (Supplied)

If there’s one thing I want young people to remember, it’s that the journey of your life doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s. It’s your life, so don’t be afraid to take different paths and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Mistakes are important. You’ll learn from them. The world will test you, and people will always have opinions about who you should be, but your greatest superpower is being authentically yourself. Happy Youth Day and keep chasing your dreams.

KRIYA GANGIAH

TV and radio personality Kriya Gangiah (SUPPLIED)

As we honour the young people who came before us and fought for a better future, we are reminded that progress is built one step at a time. To the youth of South Africa: keep believing in yourself, keep chasing your goals and never underestimate the power of your voice.

Every idea, every effort and every step forward matters. Change doesn’t always happen in giant leaps. Sometimes it starts with showing up, choosing to keep going, helping someone else, speaking up for what you believe in or refusing to give up on your dreams.

BOLELE POLLSA (radio personality): “Don’t Lose Your Fire”

If there’s one thing I’ve noticed about some youth, it’s that we’re losing the fire. The fire within is the difference that brings our dreams to life. The struggle continues.

It may take on a different face from what it was in 1976, but it continues, and it needs us to reignite the fire within. The fire within is what is going to help us stand up for what is right. It is what will help us recognise what is possible for us and ultimately bring our dreams to life.

SANDILE MAHLANGU

Sandile Mahlangu (Supplied)

Tropika Island of Treasure contestant Sandile Mahlangu encourages young people to reflect on the significance of Youth Day and the legacy left behind by previous generations.

I wish a happy Youth Day to all the youth of South Africa. Take some time to reflect on this day and the youth of 1976 who shaped the landscape of South Africa for the better. I want you to know that you have the potential to do the same. You are the ones who can change the country for the better as we move forward. Celebrate this day because it is a powerful one.

JONATHAN BOYNTON-LEE

Jonathan Boynton-Lee describes his travel style as 'adventurous, curious, unhinged'. ( Supplied )

Don’t spend your youth trying to fit in. Spend it discovering what makes you different and turning that into your strength. The world rewards authenticity far more than conformity.

In a world where social media often encourages comparison, there can be pressure to follow the crowd or become a version of yourself that others expect. But some of the most successful and fulfilled people are those who have embraced what makes them different and used it as a source of confidence and creativity.

Authenticity isn’t something to be afraid of; it’s often your greatest advantage. The things that set you apart today may well become the qualities that define your success tomorrow.

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