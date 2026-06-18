SA celebrates Atlanta ties at Brand South Africa gala dinner

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From left, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens, music icon Jermaine Dupri and South African ambassador Thabo Thage at the Brand South Africa Ubuntu Welcome and Honorary Dinner in Atlanta on Tuesday.

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Diplomats, political leaders, business executives and cultural figures gathered at The Retreat at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia, the US, this week for the Brand South Africa Ubuntu welcome and honorary dinner to celebrate the ties between South Africa and Atlanta ahead of South Africa’s 2026 Fifa World Cup match against Czechia today.

The event brought together South Africa’s deputy ambassador to the US, Thabo Thage, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens, civil rights icon and ambassador Andrew Young, South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, media personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi, and McBride Research Laboratory president Cornell McBride Jnr.

Business leaders included South African Chamber of Commerce in the US president Neil Diamond, music icon Jermaine Dupri and representatives from Graham Beck and Steenberg.

Hosted by Brand South Africa in partnership with the Global South Africans Network, the night highlighted the role of sport, culture and economic diplomacy in strengthening relations between South Africa and the US while also marking the 50th commemoration of the 1976 Soweto Uprising.

We must not forget Africa’s contribution to the liberation of South Africa. — South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan

In his welcome address, Thage reflected on the historic ties linking South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle with Atlanta’s civil rights legacy.

“We are one people,” Thage told guests. “We are here because we are one people.”

He said the focus of the relationship was firmly on the future.

“The reality is that we are not looking back, we are present and looking forward,” he said. “What is the connecting point between these two warm countries and two warm people, and how do you forge hands together in moving forward, looking at it economically, with economic diplomacy?”

Jordaan drew a direct connection between the Soweto Uprising, South Africa’s democratic transition and the country’s return to international football.

“The one question they asked was whether the transition could be reversed,” Jordaan said. “Madiba said the transition is irreversible, and we said the transition is irreversible because Madiba said so.”

Paying tribute to the students of 1976, he added, “We are standing here today, 50 years later, to celebrate the special day where young people in our country gave their lives and took to the streets, ready to die, determined we would no longer live in a system that dehumanised and humiliated us.”

There is a natural connection here,” Young told guests. “There is a connection that is spiritual and political. — Civil rights icon and ambassador Andrew Young

Jordaan also highlighted Africa’s role in South Africa’s return to world football after apartheid.

“We must not forget Africa’s contribution to the liberation of South Africa,” he said.

Looking ahead to South Africa’s World Cup clash today against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium, Jordaan struck an optimistic tone.

“We have come here not to disappoint you, but to play with courage, play with determination and play with resolve,” he said. “African countries have gone to the World Cup and gone home. Not this time.”

The night’s keynote address was delivered by Young, who received a special honorary award. He reflected on decades of engagement between Atlanta and South Africa and recalled efforts during former president Nelson Mandela’s era to establish direct air links between the two destinations.

“There is a natural connection here,” Young told guests. “There is a connection that is spiritual and political.”

Brand South Africa chief marketing officer Mmaphuti Rankapole focused on investment opportunities in Monday’s business forum. “Here is why South Africa works as a base: world-class infrastructure, a skilled English-speaking workforce and a genuinely diversified economy,” she said. “When international investors are asked about their willingness to invest in South Africa, 70% say, ‘Yes, we want to have a look at it.’”

Several distinguished figures and organisations were recognised during the ceremony. Veteran broadcaster Mabuza-Suttle received a special tribute for her contribution to South African media and broadcasting.

Media icon Felicia Mabuza-Suttle with South African actress and media broadcaster Hope Mbhele at the Brand South Africa Ubuntu welcome and honorary dinner in Atlanta ahead of the South Africa vs Czechia World Cup match. (Jen Su)

“I am a little girl who grew up in the dusty streets of Soweto who dared to dream,” Mabuza-Suttle said. “In the words of Jesse Jackson, I wanted to be somebody.”

Tribute was also paid to Kaizer Motaung, founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, for his contribution to South African football and leadership. The award was accepted on his behalf by Brand South Africa trustee Emy Casaletti-Bwalya.

Dickens gave a diplomatic address and was honoured by Brand South Africa for advancing international collaboration and strengthening ties between Atlanta and South Africa.

A South African–Atlanta gala dinner was curated by chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko along with Atlanta chef Sosa. Champagne and wine pairings were provided by Graham Beck and Steenberg. Entrepreneur Cornell McBride Jnr led the night’s toast.

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