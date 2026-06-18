SPOTLIGHT | The talking toys are back, a new take on Robin Hood and what’s on for winter school holidays

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight this week is toy- and adventure-filled and also features legendary heroes strutting their stuff at cinemas.

To infinity and beyond. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang return for a new chapter of laughter, friendship and plenty of nostalgia in Toy Story 5. The toys find themselves competing for attention in a world filled by technology, forcing them to confront what it means to be relevant to a new generation of children. Returning voice actors Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack are joined by Greta Lee as the dreaded newcomer Lily Pad. It is at cinemas, 3D, ScreenX and IMAX.

Forget everything you thought you knew about the legendary outlaw who returns as a darker version in an emotional retelling of the iconic tale in The Death of Robin Hood. An ageing Robin Hood is facing the consequences of a lifetime spent fighting, stealing and surviving in a quest to find redemption for his past. Starring Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer and Faith Delaney, it is on at cinemas.

Spotlight shines a light on upcoming movies for the winter school holidays that are not to be missed, from the romantic comedy Solo Mio (July 3) featuring Andrea Bocelli to the laugh-out-loud audience favourite Jackass: Best and Last (July 3) and the war action thriller Lucky Strike starring Scott Eastwood, Colin Hanks and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (July 17).

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win movie merchandise hampers courtesy of Walt Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios or stand in line to win an exclusive The Death of Robin Hood merchandise hamper by answering questions.

For full competition details and the questions, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by June 25 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

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