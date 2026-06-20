A-LISTERS | Fathers, fast cars and football

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Influencer Tino Chinyani and TV presenter Fran-Rico Lucas during the Hyde Park Corner and Zebra Square Automobile Fathers Day event.

When an invite to a Father’s Day event on Thursday evening landed in my inbox, I had soccer not socials on my mind.

However, after the organisers of the Hyde Park Corner and Zebra Square Automobile cocktail affair assured me they would be screening the Bafana Bafana versus Czechia game, I happily slipped on my glad rags and trotted off to the country’s chicest shopping strip.

Turns out that the gleaming cars, dashing daddies and glamour gals proved to be a welcome distraction after the sight of Michal Sadílek scoring in the sixth minute.

First to greet me weren’t a pair of dads but two pretty moms: model and TV presenter Marika Opperman and Jo Judnick-Wilson, the 2022 Mrs South Africa. However, their mate Sherinne Winderley did bring her other half along, Justin, as well as their brood, Aeryn, 11, and Connor, 9.

Justin Winderley flanked by his kids Connor and Aeryn during the Hyde Park Corner and Zebra Square Automobile Father's Day event. (MASI LOSI)

Sherinne often mentions Mr Winderley to her 220,000-plus followers on TikTok, but we never get to see him, so I decided to learn more about the social media fame-adjacent dad.

I learn that Justin is the MD of business solutions company Daisy, which boasts 2,000 employees across its various divisions around the country.

On to two dads marvelling at the gleaming red Ferrari 550 Maranello on display: Fran-Rico Lucas, who co-hosts the afternoon talk show Eintlek Let’s Connect on the national broadcaster, and Tino Chinyani, who has a role in The Polygamist, the much-talked-about drama series streaming internationally.

I, on the other hand, was eyeing the F1 simulator where you could, as the night’s MC Thulane Hadebe pointed out, “speed around Joburg without having to deal with the JMPD or potholes”.

TV presenter and influencer Ayanda G Thabethe during the Hyde Park Corner and Zebra Square Automobile Father's Day event. (MASI LOSI)

Ayanda G Thabethe, one of this column’s 2026 A-Listers explained why she has been quiet on the social front of late.

“We had a health scare in my family, which really affected me, but the good news is we’ve weathered the storm,” said the pretty presenter, who, in a nod to a current fashion trend, finished off her ensemble with a long red tie matching the Rosso Corsa paintwork of the Italian supercars.

International dancer Musa Motha and businesswoman Johanna Makgalemele at the event. (MASI LOSI)

On the night, we also took in a bit of art at the nearby Graham Contemporary Gallery, heard from Hyde Park Corner’s GM, Tevye Block, and met two impressive young racers: 16-year-old Chloe Stuart, who last year became the first woman to win a BMW M Performance Class F race; and 12-year-old Mattao Mason, who is set to compete in a prestigious karting event in Italy later this year.

Radio personality Dineo Ranaka and her daughter, Kopano, during the Hyde Park Corner and Zebra Square Automobile Father's Day event. (MASI LOSI)

Looking suave in a blue double-breasted blazer over jeans was radio personality Dineo Ranaka, who came along with her 13-year-old daughter, Kopano.

I wondered what the outspoken radio personality had to say about dads and Father’s Day.

“I’m not a PR agent for fathers, so yes, I will not speak on them. I am here to bring my daughter out of exam misery and bring her to Hyde Park, to fantasise about the future of herself and vehicles,” she said, pointing to the strawberry-pink Porsche Carrera RS behind them.

“About dads, I don’t even think it’s her story to tell,” she said, referring to her grade 8 daughter. “A father must speak his own truth.”

Racer Mattao Mason and his dad Grant Mason check out the cars. (MASI LOSI)

On to the grub. Southern Sun Hyde Park, perched above the shopping complex’s parking area, made sure we were well looked after, with canapés including caprese on mini toasts, a delicious — if slightly too big — pulled chicken nibble with honey mustard and avo purée, moreish mini smash burgers, and tempura-fried kingklip with togarashi aioli, which I would gladly have many times again.

However, that nouveau social staple, arancini balls, were a disappointment on the scale of Broos: too oily, with the mozzarella centre clumpy rather than stringy.

Back to the game, and I would gladly gift my box of Marc Jacobs customised macarons, handed to us as we left, to Teboho Mokoena for keeping our hopes alive with that almost last-minute penalty that earned Bafana a draw.