STAYING IN | Things to stream

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William Catlett stars as a devoted, struggling single father to his son Mason (Jeremiah Daniels) who has Down syndrome.

If you have 90 minutes

COLOR BOOK — Netflix

Written and directed by David Fortune, this assured and touching debut, filmed in gritty black and white, stars William Catlett as a devoted, struggling single father to his son Mason (Jeremiah Daniels) who has Down syndrome. On a bonding trip for father and son to attend their first baseball game together in Atlanta, everything that could go wrong, does.

If you have 100 minutes

OVER YOUR DEAD BODY — Prime Video

Jason Segel and Samara Weaving star as the ultimate couple who loathe each other in director Jorma Taccone’s chaotic but easily entertaining black farce about best-laid plans going horribly awry.

If you have 2 hours

SUGAR: SEASON 2 — Apple TV+

John Sugar, Collin Farrell’s enigmatic LA private detective with a secret of his own, is back for a new case that sees him fighting ghosts from his own past and shady forces embroiled in a web of deceit as his unique powers guide him to places he shouldn’t be going.

If you have 2 hours

THE ROOT OF THE GAME (VÁRZEA: ONDE NASCE O FUTEBOL) — Netflix

The global superstars of Brazilian football may become legends across generations but as this docuseries shows, for every icon whose name is shouted out by billions, there are thousands of hopeful successors still struggling in the favelas (informal settlements) of their homeland to navigate the tough and unforgiving gauntlet of the amateur football (várzea) leagues.

If you have many hours

THE A-TEAM — Prime Video

The A-Team’s attitudes to non-American culture and people are “of their time” and cringey, but ‘80s nostalgia fans looking to relive their childhood action-adventure fantasies will start whistling as soon as the theme tune begins and Hannibal, B.A. Baracus, Face, and Howling Mad Murdock wreak gleeful, ‘80s Cold War-fuelled mercenary havoc on everything around them.