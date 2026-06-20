Supergirl: Flawed heroine

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Anyone who saw the most recent Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet, will probably remember the scene that closed the film. Supergirl appeared with an adorable accessory — her dog, Krypto — and many would argue, stole the movie.

Milly Alcock with her beloved dog Krypto. (Supplied)

It’s no surprise, then, that Supergirl, which introduces former House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock as the titular heroine, has been one of the year’s most anticipated superhero films. By most accounts, it delivers. Alcock’s Supergirl feels refreshingly contemporary: capable, funny, empathetic, reluctant to embrace the spotlight and, crucially, flawed. Beneath the spectacle, the film explores self-discovery, grief and compassion. In a world increasingly driven by greed, power and domination, it reminds us that revenge is a hollow pursuit and that helping others can ultimately help us heal ourselves. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl is an action-packed romp that should satisfy devoted comic-book fans and casual moviegoers alike.

It’s incredibly important to see different kinds of women reflected on screen. - Milly Alcock

We catch up with Kara Zor-El as she celebrates her birthday. She is lonely, hurting and trying to drown her sorrows. The mythology of Superman and Supergirl tells us that when Krypton was destroyed, Superman — Kal-El — was sent to Earth to live in safety. His cousin, Kara, survived separately, remaining among Krypton’s last survivors until the protective dome her father had hoped would save them ultimately failed. Through moving flashbacks, we witness the collapse of everything she has ever known. Her birthday serves as a painful reminder of the family, planet and home she has lost. Unlike Superman, Kara has not fully adapted to life on Earth.

Craig Gillespie and Milly Alcock. (Supplied)

Seeking escape, she hurtles off to another planet where she encounters Ruthye, superbly portrayed by Eve Ridley (Three Body Problem), being manhandled by a gang of interstellar criminals involved in trafficking young women. Despite being a bit drunk, Supergirl intervenes, creating one of the film’s first genuinely funny moments and signalling that, despite its heavier themes, there will be plenty of humour along the way.

The poignancy never disappears, however. We have already witnessed the slaughter of Ruthye’s family and understand the devastating consequences of her quest. Ridley is perfectly cast, bringing fierce determination and vulnerability to a young woman consumed by the desire for revenge. Opposite her stands Krem, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, who is mesmerising throughout. Schoenaerts dominates every scene, delivering a villain who is both playfully charismatic and genuinely menacing.

Milly Alcock as Supergirl and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem. (Supplied)

When Supergirl’s beloved Krypto is endangered by Krem, who possesses the only antidote that can save the dog’s life, the two young women find their missions unexpectedly aligned. What follows is essentially a buddy movie spanning the galaxy as they pursue both justice and a cure. Given Krypto’s irresistible charm, audiences become deeply invested in his fate — perhaps even more so than in the traditional superhero objectives of saving worlds and defeating villains. Jason Momoa also makes a larger-than-life appearance as a character whose moral compass may not be quite as straightforward as it first appears.

The film’s success rests largely on the performances of its leads. Alcock and Ridley bring equal measures of vulnerability and strength to their roles, while Schoenaerts provides a magnetic counterbalance. Peppered with dry humour, emotional depth, and spectacular action sequences, Supergirl benefits from having performers who are, first and foremost, character actors. The result is a superhero film that satisfies on multiple levels.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Times Lifestyle, Alcock and Ridley spoke about the film’s themes. In a world where women are often pressured to be perfect and social media traffics in carefully curated images, Supergirl’s imperfections were part of the role’s appeal for Alcock.

“It’s incredibly important to see different kinds of women reflected on screen,” says the 26-year-old. “I’m honoured to portray someone whose perceived weakness actually becomes her strength. It was a pleasure to portray a perfectly imperfect character.”

Jason Momoa as Lobo in Supergirl. (Supplied)

Like Supergirl, Alcock finds herself thrust into the spotlight and navigating her own journey of self-discovery. Much like her character, she approaches what lies ahead with a degree of apprehension. The parallels are striking. On Krypton, Kara is ordinary; on Earth, she becomes extraordinary. Yet she resists the role that has been imposed upon her. Much of her journey involves accepting responsibilities she would rather avoid. She is running from things she does not want to confront, using all the wrong tools to cope. Along the way, she begins to define her own moral code, one that does not always align with Superman’s vision of what their responsibilities should be.

“It’s an overwhelming experience, coming to terms with how my life is going to change,” admits Alcock, cradling her chin in a protective gesture as she contemplates the tidal wave of attention headed her way. “I didn’t become an actress thinking I’d be successful,” she says, a surprising confession in an age when so many young people feel pressured to build themselves into personal brands. “I’m basically Kara, but Australian. I’m very avoidant and reluctant of the spotlight, which made playing Kara such a cathartic experience.”

Young women in particular will recognise elements of themselves in this story. Through Ruthye’s pursuit of revenge, the film explores familiar coming-of-age themes about identity, anger and belonging. Her rebellious, nihilistic impulses are ultimately revealed as destructive, reinforcing the idea that self-destruction honours neither those we have lost nor ourselves. While the action rarely lets up, the emotional core remains tangible throughout. Quiet moments of reflection balance the spectacle, allowing the characters to grow and their relationships to deepen.

What ultimately elevates Supergirl above many of its genre counterparts is that it understands that strength is not invulnerability. Kara’s greatest challenge is neither defeating villains nor saving galaxies; it is learning how to live with loss without allowing it to define her. In giving us a heroine who is messy, uncertain and still finding her place in the universe, the film feels surprisingly human. Beneath the capes, cosmic battles and flying dogs lies a story about choosing hope over bitterness and connection over isolation. By the time the credits roll, Supergirl has not only found her own path — she has given audiences a heroine worth following.

* Opens in theatres on June 26.