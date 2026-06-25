Subscribe to TimesLIVE, save, and get 30 days of free music streaming

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Did you know a TimesLIVE subscription also gives you full digital access to premium content on its sister website, Sunday Times? Subscribe now and get a 30-day Music Africa Direct streaming voucher.

Music has always been more than entertainment. It brings people together, tells stories, and reflects the culture and creativity of communities across Africa.

African music takes centre stage at Music Africa Direct (MAD). This dynamic streaming platform is designed to help you discover new music, support local artists, and stay connected to the trending sounds shaping the continent.

Whether you’re commuting, working, exercising, or relaxing at home, MAD gives you access to a world of music at your fingertips. From emerging talent to established favourites, it offers a rich catalogue of artists and a deeper connection to African culture.

Subscribe to TimesLIVE’s digital package, save and receive a 30-day MAD music streaming voucher.

This limited-time offer gives you:

Unlimited digital access to trusted journalism on both TimesLIVE and its sister website, Sunday Times, including in-depth news, opinion pieces, business insights, sport, and lifestyle coverage — all at a discounted price.

Access to the Sunday Times ePaper (print digital replica).

The chance to discover Africa’s soundtrack with a month of free music streaming through MAD.

Stay informed. Stay entertained. Subscribe now.

Offer valid until June 30 2026. Ts & Cs apply.