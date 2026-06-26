Life changes. Costs change. When did you last review your insurance?

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Protect the people who depend on you when it matters most. Review your insurance cover to check that it still meets your current needs.

With National Insurance Awareness Day approaching on June 28, Nedbank Insurance encourages South Africans to pause and reflect on their cover.

In a time of rising costs, financial pressure and increasingly complex solutions, insurance can feel overwhelming. It is often pushed aside, not because people don’t care, but because it can begin to feel “optional” when times are tough.

For many, insurance is something they arrange once, then leave in the background with the hope that they will never need it.

In many cases, the risk is not in having no cover but having cover that no longer reflects your current responsibilities — Nedbank Insurance

When life changes unexpectedly, the financial impact doesn’t disappear; it shifts. Daily living expenses, debt, and education costs still need to be met, often by those left behind.

In many cases, the risk is not in having no cover but having cover that no longer reflects your current responsibilities.

Taking control of your cover starts with understanding

Insurance works best when it is understood, active, and aligned to your life as it evolves.

Taking the time to review your cover, understanding what you are protected against, and ensuring your information is up to date are all small but important steps.

A lot of the uncertainty around insurance stems from long-held myths: that insurers are slow to pay out or that having some cover automatically means having enough.

In reality, many delayed or disputed claims come from avoidable issues such as outdated information or misunderstandings about what is covered.

When your cover is clear, up to date, and well understood, the claims process becomes significantly smoother, helping families access the support they need with less stress.

From provider to partner when it matters most

At the heart of this approach is a focus on education. Through initiatives like its Money Matters podcast series, Nedbank Insurance is helping South Africans better understand how insurance works in practice, because informed decisions build long-term financial confidence.

As part of a broader financial services eco-system, this also means making it easier for clients to take up, manage, and review their cover — all in one place.

This support becomes even more meaningful at the claims stage when insurance shifts from being a promise on paper to a real-life partner, helping families maintain stability during some of life’s most difficult moments.

A simple review today can make a lasting difference

National Insurance Awareness Day is a timely reminder that life evolves and your cover should too. Taking a few minutes to review it today can help prevent uncertainty tomorrow.

If you are not sure where to start, having a short conversation with a qualified risk adviser can be a helpful. You can also call Nedbank Insurance on 0800 333 111 or visit Nedbank.co.za/insurance.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank Insurance.

Nedgroup Insurance Company Ltd Reg No 1993/001021/06 is a licensed financial services provider (FSP 41104) and licensed and designated insurer.