Porsche | Protecting the pedigree

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Toby Venter is a special figure among influential South African petrolheads.

He’s the man behind the local distribution of Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini. You might also recall that he saved Kyalami racing circuit from being turned into a townhouse complex — and if the stars align, fans will bestow on him credit for his role in bringing F1 back to the country.

Last week we were invited to Porsche’s Jozi dealership by the man himself. The occasion was not about lofty motorsport goals, but more about market realities.

Yes, even brands like Porsche are not exempt from changing tides of public opinion and the prevailing economic mood.

Speaking candidly, Venter acknowledged the shifting sands of the premium market. And while Chinese brands are not considered direct rivals to the likes of Porsche, those buyers with a taste for the finer things are still mindful of value for money in the current climate.

So Porsche is on a drive to remind its customer base — and prospective new clients — about the benefits of the offerings in its pre-owned division.

We took some examples from the Porsche Approved floor out on a jaunt to Dullstroom for a first-hand experience.

Spoiler: a used Porsche from this programme feels about as taut as a new counterpart. But more on that in a bit.

Pre-owned buyers still benefit from exclusive perks, including track experiences. (Supplied)

As a motoring enthusiast reading this, you will no doubt already have explored the Porsche Approved website.

My browser history will certainly evidence hours spent daydreaming on the portal, doing guy-maths as to how ownership of a previously loved 911 of any variety could work.

The nice thing about the Approved programme is that Porsche is transparent about each car’s number of owners and the accidents it has been involved in, if any.

Look, you would find cheaper examples outside the Porsche dealership network, but you are effectively rolling the dice there.

There’s a Porsche for everyone, but not everyone will own a Porsche. — Toby Venter

Approved models come with certain guarantees, including verified maintenance records and mileage, as well as the peace of mind that the car was worked on by qualified Porsche technicians.

The brand offers a five-year/150,000km service plan on its pre-owned cars, and customers also have the option of extendable maintenance plans.

Going the Porsche Approved route also allows you to join the Porsche community fold and take part in sanctioned driver-training events, “appreciation drives” and hosted brunches.

You are probably not going to get those sweeteners from the local wholesaler selling cars from a storage facility.

This 2022 Macan S felt as taut as it did when new. (Brenwin Naidu)

And, really, if you are buying a Porsche — or any other pedigreed performance vehicle — you just have to do it through the correct channels.

Another upside of that is retention of value. Now, obviously we are not dispensing financial advice here — and we would be extremely circumspect in describing a car as an investment, as there are many variables involved — but let me give you an example of how well something like a 911 holds its worth.

On the first leg of the trip, I took the wheel of a manual 2024 911 Carrera T (the purists’ pick). It had 8,000km on the odometer.

As a new purchase two years ago, it had a price tag of R2,735,000, and the specimen we drove was listed at R2,699,950. This is negligible depreciation on a car whose appeal is likely to grow even further, given the rarity of three-pedal 911 models. Now with 8,000km on the odometer, it is basically new.

What about something a little more battle-hardened? Later in the day, we got behind the wheel of a 2022 Macan S with nearly 41,000km on the clock.

Now, a vehicle like this one would be a realistic prospect for the average professional shopping for an Audi Q5, BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Even with over 40,000km on the odometer, the cabin was rattle-free. (Brenwin Naidu)

A base Macan S would have cost you about R1,271,000 new four years ago.

Interestingly, this unit, with various desirable options such as Bose audio and a panoramic roof, is marked at R1,499,950. A new example of the least expensive Macan today is R1,720,000.

For obvious reasons, the 911 we began the day with was impressive, from its rumbling flat-six motor to the short-throw gearshift action. But the older Macan had us taken aback for other reasons: the incredible build quality.

Even with the odometer indicating a value that is nearly halfway to 100,000km, there was not a single squeak or rattle.

The upholstery was blemish-free, every single button clicked with the satisfying tactility Porsche is known for, and the punch from the 3.0l turbocharged-petrol V6 still dazzled by 2026 standards.

There were many other cars driven on the day, from a 2023 Cayenne Turbo GT (R4,199,950) to a 2023 Cayenne GTS (R2,229,950).

Doing another round of window shopping before hitting send on this story had me looking at both extremes of the Porsche Approved spectrum. The least expensive car listed was a 2015 Macan S with 128,000km for R625,000.

The priciest is a 2023 911 Turbo with 10,000km costing R5,495,000. I’ll quote Toby: “There’s a Porsche for everyone, but not everyone will own a Porsche.”