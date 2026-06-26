Samsung earns local and global recognition for its consumer electronics excellence

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Samsung was recently ranked the world’s No. 1 TV brand for the 20th consecutive year and the world’s No. 1 soundbar brand for the 12th consecutive year.

Samsung has been recognised as the Most Preferred Household Refrigerator and Washing Machine Brand in South Africa, according to the Brand Attitude Survey 2025 conducted by Ipsos, a top global market research firm.

While this is just one of the recent accolades Samsung has received, it is particularly meaningful to the consumer electronics company because it reflects direct consumer preference.

It not only underscores the brand’s strong reputation and influence in the local market, but also the trust South Africans place in its appliances.

Samsung brings groundbreaking innovation into the heart of the home through its range of refrigerators, ovens, microwaves and dishwashers. (Samsung)

Samsung’s success is driven by its relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

By combining cutting-edge technology with sleek design and intuitive functionality, the brand continues to raise its standards in the consumer electronics industry.

Leading the way in home entertainment

In another remarkable achievement, Samsung was ranked the world’s No. 1 TV brand for the 20th consecutive year, according to a report by market research firm Omdia.

Samsung has held the top position in the global TV market since 2006 and recorded a 29.1% share of the market in 2025. The milestone reflects two decades of sustained innovation, technological excellence, and the brand’s ability to continuously meet evolving consumer expectations.

In addition, Samsung recently announced that it had maintained its position as the world’s leading soundbar brand for the 12th consecutive year.

According to new research from Futuresource Consulting, the company captured 21.5% of global soundbar revenue and 19.7% of unit sales in 2025, extending a leadership streak that began in 2014.

The sleek Neo QLED QN70H is one of Samsung’s newest innovations. (Samsung)

Building on its success across the home entertainment category, Samsung recently retained its position as the world’s No. 1 gaming monitor brand for the seventh consecutive year, continuing a run that started in 2019.

According to the latest data from the International Data Corporation, the company captured 18.9% of the global gaming monitor market by revenue, reinforcing its leadership in high-performance gaming displays.

The company also ranked first in the OLED gaming monitor segment for the third consecutive year, achieving a 26% market share. This further highlights Samsung’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge display technologies and premium viewing experiences for gamers and professionals alike.

Setting the standard for consumer electronics excellence

Collectively, these achievements provide independent proof of Samsung’s groundbreaking innovation and authority across multiple product categories — from refrigerators and washing machines to TVs, soundbars and gaming displays.

With a vision to shape the future of technology, the brand is committed to pushing boundaries and creating consumer electronics experiences that enrich lives.

This article was sponsored by Samsung South Africa.