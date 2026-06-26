YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 29 June to 5 July

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The halfway point of the year has arrived, bringing with it a natural urge to take stock. Picture: 123RF

The halfway point of the year has arrived, bringing with it a natural urge to take stock. Some plans have exceeded expectations, others have quietly fallen away. Rather than focusing on what hasn’t happened, this week encourages appreciation for what has. Progress rarely follows a straight line. The people who fare best now are those willing to adjust course without abandoning their destination. Reflection is useful, but only if it informs action. The second half of the year begins with a reminder that resilience matters more than perfection.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Relationships benefit from honesty and realistic expectations. People reveal who they are through actions rather than promises. Appreciate reliability where you find it and avoid unnecessary drama.

Work & money

Mid-year reviews, both formal and personal, prove valuable. Assess what’s working and what needs adjusting. Financially, practical decisions continue to outperform speculative ones.

Energy & wellbeing

Pacing yourself remains important. Winter can encourage withdrawal, but connection and movement are essential. Balance rest with meaningful activity.

The week in one line

The best way forward begins with an honest assessment of where you stand.

Lucky/unlucky/don’t even try

Lucky: People willing to adapt.

Unlucky: Those resisting necessary change.

Don’t even try: Expecting different results from the same habits.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

You feel increasingly aware of what matters most. Family, home and emotional security remain important themes. Professionally, steady effort produces results. Financially, caution remains wise. Someone close offers reassurance at the right moment. Strength is often found in places that already feel familiar.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

You are being asked to lead through example rather than charisma alone. Work benefits from collaboration and shared success. Financially, continue avoiding unnecessary risks. Personally, generosity opens doors. Recognition follows naturally when your focus shifts from being noticed to being useful.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Practical solutions emerge where problems once seemed complicated. Work becomes easier once priorities are simplified. Financially, consistently keeping on budget and saving what you can is the best way forward. In your relationship, communicate your expectations clearly. Not every challenge requires the perfect solution; sometimes a good temporary fix is enough to lessen the stress levels.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Balance returns through better boundaries. Work responsibilities become more manageable when you stop trying to please everyone. Financially, planning ahead and making sure you have enough for your future reduces uncertainty. A welcome invitation in your social life lifts your spirits. Harmony isn’t about avoiding conflict; it’s about handling it with poise and patience — you don’t hold the scales for nothing.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Your instincts remain reliable, particularly in professional matters. A situation that seemed uncertain begins revealing its true shape. Financially, patience pays off. Personally, releasing old frustrations frees up valuable energy. The future deserves more attention than grievances that belong firmly in the past.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

The urge for change grows stronger, but this week encourages measured action rather than your usual sharp attack. Work benefits from follow-through rather than fresh starts. Discipline on the money front will do you well. A conversation broadens your perspective in unexpected ways. Adventure isn’t always about movement; sometimes it’s about seeing familiar things differently.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Your persistence continues delivering results. Work momentum builds steadily and your reliability earns respect. Financially, long-term strategies remain effective. Personally, take time to acknowledge your achievements. Ambition is valuable, but so is recognising how much has already been accomplished.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

New possibilities emerge through existing connections. Work benefits from combining innovation with practical experience. If you want your fortunes to improve, seek expert advice before making major commitments. Relationships strengthen through shared goals and unified vision. What initially appears ordinary may contain surprising opportunities. Remain open to unexpected developments.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your creativity and intuition work best when paired with structure. Work progresses steadily when clear plans support big ideas. Don’t spend willy-nilly, though someone may try to persuade you. Instead, focus on sustainable growth. Emotionally, you gain confidence through action rather than reflection alone. The future feels less uncertain once you begin building it.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Your enthusiasm remains high, but this week rewards thoughtful action rather than impulsive decisions. Professionally, reassessing a plan leads to better outcomes. Try to avoid spending on extravagances, though it’s tempting. Rather add to your savings. Personally, someone appreciates your support more than they say. Progress often accelerates once you stop trying to force it.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

You’re entering a productive period where patience begins paying visible dividends. Work rewards consistency and your legendary attention to detail. Don’t give up on your financial goals, small improvements strengthen your overall position. A personal relationship feels easier and more settled because you’re sharing your vulnerabilities. Confidence grows naturally when your actions align with your priorities.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your ability to connect ideas and people proves valuable. Conversations spark opportunities both professionally and socially. Don’t be a hero when it comes to bill paying. Overcommitting yourself financially will stress you out. A creative project benefits from renewed attention. Stay curious, but avoid scattering your energy too widely. Focus turns potential into achievement.