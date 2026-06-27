PARTING SHOT | Tapping into the soul of design

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Louis Chanu, a well-known South African artist, has caught the eye of architects, interior decorators and homeowners with his latest innovative range of work.

If this weekend’s Decorex Cape Town is proving anything, it’s that we’re moving beyond the era of simply buying beautiful things. The future of design isn’t about accumulating more objects; it’s about choosing fewer pieces with richer stories, deeper craftsmanship and genuine longevity. It’s a philosophy that dovetails neatly with this year’s theme, The Soft Life — a celebration of intentional living over relentless consumption — and one that will no doubt gather momentum when Decorex heads to Joburg’s Sandton Convention Centre from 30 July to 2 August.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre once again became the country’s design playground this weekend, filled with installations, conversations and enough inspiration to keep architects, decorators and homeowners busy for months. From the immersive lighting displays to Future Talks, the bustling Capitec Design Market and the tactile pleasure of 100% Local, there was a clear sense that African design has entered a new, confident chapter.

Appreciating great design at Decorex. (Supplied by Decorex)

That confidence is embodied by this year’s Decorex Designer of the Year, Moroccan studio LRNCE, founded by Laurence Leenaert and Ayoub Boualam in Marrakech. Over little more than a decade, LRNCE has become one of Africa’s most influential design names, creating furniture, ceramics and interiors that celebrate the hand of the maker rather than conceal it. Clay, plaster, timber and forged iron remain proudly imperfect, carrying fingerprints, texture and history into contemporary interiors.

Cape Town Decorex announced LRNCE as the 2026 Designer of the Year, recognising a brand that has been shaping the conversation around design for more than a decade with its time-honoured creation processes. (Supplied by Decorex)

“In a world saturated with fast, mass-produced objects, people are searching for something that carries meaning, a human hand, a story, a place,” says Leenaert. It’s an observation that captures the mood of Decorex 2026. The pieces that drew the longest gazes weren’t necessarily the most expensive or technologically advanced. They were the ones that felt unmistakably human.

Cape Town Decorex announced LRNCE as the 2026 Designer of the Year. (Supplied by Decorex)

Yet among the polished kitchens, luxurious fabrics and beautifully curated rooms, it was a fireplace that repeatedly stopped visitors in their tracks.

Or perhaps more accurately, a sculpture that happened to produce heat.

South African artist Louis Chanu has spent three decades creating sculpture for collectors around the world. His latest venture, Soulfires, represents a fascinating collision between fine art and industrial design, transforming one of the most utilitarian objects in the home into art.

A design from Louis Chanu's 'Soulfires' range of handcrafted stainless-steel fireplaces. (Steven Greaves)

The idea was born, appropriately enough, beside a fire. Visiting a friend one winter, Chanu realised the fireplace is often the emotional centre of a home during the colder months, yet aesthetically it’s frequently the least inspiring feature in the room. Functional? Yes. Beautiful? Rarely.

Soulfires was his answer.

'Soulfires' fireplaces by Louis Chanu have personality. (Supplied)

The handcrafted stainless-steel fireplaces — particularly the striking Bellfire and Baby Bell models, whose rounded forms recall antique diving helmets — feel more like gallery pieces than home appliances. Manufactured from marine-grade stainless steel, carrying a 12-year guarantee and individually signed and numbered by the artist, they blur the line between sculpture and engineering.

More importantly, they possess something most fireplaces lack: personality. They have a kind of steampunk aesthetic to them.

Even extinguished, they command attention. Lit, they’re almost hypnotic.

Louis Chanu is transforming the fireplace world. (Supplied)

Anyone who’s ever found themselves staring into flames long after the conversation has ended will understand what Chanu means when he describes fire as something that “resonates deep within the soul”. Long before central heating and electric blankets, gathering around a fire was one of humanity’s earliest communal rituals. Soulfires taps into that ancient instinct while wrapping it in thoroughly contemporary design.

It’s exactly the kind of object that Decorex excels at uncovering — a product that isn’t merely manufactured but imagined.

In an era where interiors increasingly seek to balance comfort with enduring style, Wallpaper Inn’s latest collection, Heirloom, offers a thoughtful return to the warmth and familiarity of classic design. (Supplied)

That spirit ran throughout this year’s exhibition. Tshepo Sealetsa’s calming Lexus Recharge Garage reimagined an automotive display as a sanctuary of stillness. The Soft Life Design Pods explored tactility and emotional comfort rather than visual excess. Even the cafés and pause spaces encouraged visitors to slow down instead of rushing from stand to stand.

The introduction of Baby Blue across the BELL and POSE light families signals a subtle yet optimistic shift — one that captures the anticipatory energy of summer through design. (Suppl)

With the Cape Town stint ending today, Decorex prepares to move north. Joburg has always approached design differently from Cape Town — bolder, faster and more commercially driven. It’ll be fascinating to see how the city’s creative community interprets The Soft Life philosophy when the exhibition opens at the Sandton Convention Centre at the end of July. Joburgers should come prepared to discover objects with stories, craftsmanship with provenance and, if Chanu has his way, a fireplace with a soul.

• Decorex will be in Joburg from 30 July to 2 August at the Sandton Convention Centre.