REVIEW | Toyota’s tried-and-trusted recipe

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Toyota has modernised the vehicle's look without diluting its soul.

Toyota’s “multi-pathway” approach is a logical one that appears to keep paying off.

While many marques made sweeping declarations about pursuing a single electric route — and are paying the price for their myopic strategies — Toyota remains a market leader simply by doing what it always has.

Which is to offer different types of vehicles for virtually all segments, from eco-warrior hybrids to robust but rudimentary diesel grafters.

The Japanese firm has been South Africa’s sales market leader for decades — a reign that looks unlikely to end any time soon.

Ladder-frame SUVs have proven especially successful for Toyota. Since its local release in 2006, the Fortuner has become a popular sight on local roads and a go-to for South African families. It might not be the most sophisticated tool out there, but it offers a strong blend of off-road capability, seven-seater versatility and proven durability.

The vehicle's boxy design makes for a cavernous interior. (Brenwin Naidu)

Positioned higher in the range is the Land Cruiser Prado. It offers basic attributes similar to those of the Fortuner but has larger dimensions and is a far more refined animal.

The Prado was a pioneer of the upmarket SUV genre and a car that could easily conquer demanding terrains without depriving its occupants of creature comforts.

When the current version first came to market, it represented a major improvement on its predecessor.

Not only did it take on a more endearing look inspired by the Land Cruiser’s progenitors, but it also gained a plush, modernised cabin and improved road manners.

But at its core the recipe was unaltered. The tough body-on-frame architecture remained, as did the tried-and-trusted 2.8l turbocharged-diesel power source.

Never has a Prado been this luxurious. (Brenwin Naidu)

Recently, a more luxurious specification grade joined the range, positioned above the standard TX and VX-R models. It was dubbed VX-L and is priced at R1,528,400. That includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and service plan that covers nine visits, with a 90,000km cap.

On the outside it looks much the same as its less expensive siblings, save for minor embellishments and a set of 20-inch alloy wheels painted black.

The interior has a decidedly swankier ambience, thanks to leather upholstery with a richer grain and perforated centre inserts (standard seating ventilation blows cool air through the tiny holes).

And that is just the tip of a veritable iceberg of features. From nine airbags to the full suite of driver-assistance functions, a panoramic roof, a camera-based rearview mirror and digital instrumentation, there is nothing lacking. Even the third row of seats is electrically controlled.

Also charming — if you still like buttons — is that Toyota has blended digitisation with traditional, physical switchgear. So the average Prado faithful upgrading from the old car to the new one will not be easily overwhelmed.

The car's 2.8l turbocharged-diesel engine has proven durability. (Brenwin Naidu)

Like its two siblings, the Prado is a dedicated 4x4 with low-range gears and a limited-slip differential. The terrain-mashing credentials of this vehicle were never in question. But it is noticeable how much nicer it is to drive the new Prado on-road compared with the old one.

The typical ladder-frame jitters are well-suppressed, while the steering is light, allowing for easy manoeuvrability around town. Highway cruising is a forte of the Prado. From the commanding, high-set driver’s seat, it is a relaxing place to pass hours of cruising.

Under the hood you will find the familiar 2.8l turbocharged-diesel unit, which is linked to an eight-speed gearbox. It is clear that some work has been done in terms of noise, vibration and harshness. Operation is smoother than before, and it is a fairly tractable unit. Ample torque means it ticks along at low revs around town, while kicking down and summoning the full 150kW/500Nm reveals a suitably brawny acoustic note. Average consumption settled at the 10.5l/100km mark. It has a massive 110l fuel tank.

You just need to look at how much second-hand Prados sell for to get a real sense of how desirable the model is, and in VX-L trim it becomes an even more enticing prospect for families wanting a vehicle that can do it all.