‘The Bacchae’ dances home

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“Most of the philosophy of Dionysus is about a force that bursts its boundaries, and it bursts its boundaries because there is an imbalance already in the society.”

This statement à la Jay Pather, director of Joburg Ballet and UJ Choir’s collaborative reimagining of Euripides’ ancient Greek tragedy, The Bacchae.

The interdisciplinary synthesis of dance, song, and music makes The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet a world-first, for never before has the divine trinity of art forms collaborated to create a performative reimagination of this nature.

The Bacchae consists of all the ingredients that maketh a classic tragedy: order and chaos, hierarchies and hubris, deities and delusions, the suppression of human nature, and its frenetically fatal consequences.

Cue the (summarised) plot and dramatis personae: Dionysus (portrayed by Kitty Phetla), the bon vivant god of vino, prophecy, religious ecstasy and fertility, returns to his hometown of Thebes where his fellow Thebans — his own family, including his cuzzie, the young king Pentheus, played by Revil Yon — refuse to accept he is a god. The consequences of this rejection are worthy of the wrath of his father — the, ahem, temperamental Zeus: the women of Thebes abandon the city for the mountains, entering a frenzied state and becoming the eponymous Bacchae — followers of Dionysus. Manipulation, disguise, filicide, and condemnation ensue.

The closer we get to home, the more we touch on something classical: classical African dance, classical African music. — Jay Pather

Directed by Pather, choreographed by Mthuthuzeli November, and conceptualised and composed by Neo Muyanga, the trio’s adaptation of the Greek tragedy explores universal themes of authority, rationality, and inequality equally applicable to South African society.

“To have a leader who’s not up to par, the promise of somebody new stepping in, gender-based violence,” are “tangible feelings” South Africans can relate to, says November. “And we can explore that through dance. It doesn’t have to be as visceral as what it’s like in reality”.

As for creating dance choreography for an unprecedented performance? “I don’t really plan things, I show up, I try to explain myself to dancers, and, when I say something for the first time, we are all learning about it. Myself included." (And PSA: improv is a firm ‘no’ in November’s book: “It takes too much time!” he grins.)

Echoing Pather’s comment on the physical embodiment of societal imbalance, November says the introduction of Dionysus “starts to expose the cracks of what’s underneath the clean lines and precision that exists in Thebes”. The danceable transformation from near-tranquillity to dramatic turmoil is “more grounded movement, which would probably classify as African dance,” he explains of the spirited foot-stomping and hand-clapping which accompanies his choreographic vision. And for the pirouette-puritans in our midst, elements of classical ballet do remain: “Monike Christina, who plays Agave [Pentheus’ mother] is always on point.”

The decision to portray Dionysus as a woman, Pather explains, not only speaks to female rage but also violence against women: “It’s that rage, as much as it’s systemic, and is about the structure that keeps poor people poor, and wealthy people wealthy.

“With Kitty in that role, it’s also talking to this excessive patriarchal society, and so Dionysus then becomes this force of ‘we can’t speak politely anymore about this: we want a level of change’,” he says.

The inclusion of the South African-specific choral accompaniment also remains reminiscent of the choruses prevalent in Greek tragedies: “I’m glad you’re making those connections,” Pather animatedly responds. “The closer we get to home, the more we touch on something classical: classical African dance, classical African music. And that’s where the connections start to happen."

Breaking boundaries, contemporary choreography, a critique of societal disparities: this is one local-is-choreographically-and-lyrically-lekker production which will elicit a Dionysiac ‘Encore!’ come curtain call.

‘The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet’ opens on Friday July 3 at Joburg Theatre and runs to Sunday July 12. Tickets are available via Webtickets.