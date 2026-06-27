WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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CONSTELLATIONS: A PLAY BY NICK PAYNE

WHERE: Theatre on the Square, West St, Sandown, Sandton

WHEN: July 1-11

Constellations is a two-hander play by the British playwright Nick Payne. It explores how even the smallest change in our lives can dramatically alter the course we take. It is a spellbinding exploration of love, science, quantum theory, and infinite possibility for heartbreak or for hope. “One drink. And if you never want to see me again you never have to see me again.” A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they do not. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.

Washington DC Youth Orchestra Program is touring South Africa. (Classical Movements)

WASHINGTON DC YOUTH ORCHESTRA PROGRAM TOURS SA

WHERE: Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town

WHEN: July 2-9

The Washington DC Youth Orchestra Program (DCYOP) embarks on an international tour to South Africa this July, presenting a series of performances that highlight the power of music to connect young artists across cultures. Led by artistic director Evan Ross Solomon, the DCYOP will perform in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Cape Town. The tour includes appearances at prominent venues in each of these cities, with collaborative performances with the South African Youth Choir. Tickets are free but booking is essential via Quicket.

The Karoo Winter Wool Festival is more than an event — it is a movement that reconnects people with the origins of their fibre and food. (Samantha Reinders)

KAROO WINTER WOOL FESTIVAL

WHERE: Dwarsvlei Farm, Middelburg, Eastern Cape

WHEN: July 3-4

The Karoo Winter Wool Festival is aimed at getting South Africans to rediscover wool and the Karoo. The various events take place at Dwarsvlei farm, Middelburg, showcasing the entire wool value chain to festival goers — from where the sheep graze, how they are sheared, the wool classed and processed, and finally becoming the beautiful wool products available. The festival includes workshops, demonstrations, tours, live music, food and drink stalls, a design and fashion showcase, insightful speakers and more. Tickets are available from R100 via Quicket.

'The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet' is being performed by Joburg Ballet from July 3-12. (Lauge Sorenson)

THE BACCHAE: AN AFRICAN CHORAL BALLET

WHERE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 3-12

Joburg Ballet, in partnership with Arts & Culture at UJ, presents a world-first choral ballet that reimagines Euripides’ iconic tragedy through a uniquely South African lens. The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet is directed by Jay Pather, choreographed by the multi-award-winning Mthuthuzeli November, and conceptualised and composed by the celebrated Neo Muyanga. Featuring a live chamber orchestra and the voices of the acclaimed UJ Choir, the creative team transforms Euripides’ tragedy into an urgent South African conversation about power, belonging, spirituality and communal rites while making visible the consequences of excess. Tickets are available from R140 via Webtickets.