Claire, Teyana, Shaun: best and worst dressed at BET Awards

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BEST

CLAIRE SULMERS

Claire Sulmers attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

There is not much to be said about how exquisite this gown sits on Sulmers. The fashion media mogul proved she knows her stuff thanks to this jaw-dropping design by Nigeria’s very own Shadiat Alasooke. The body-hugging gown features iridescent scales that help accentuate the shape. It’s a dreamy vision and hopefully we will see more of this from both Sulmers and the designer.

SKY JACKSON

Jackson keeps it clean and simple in this all-brown ensemble. The glowing skin and slicked-back hair tie the look together, but it’s definitely the thigh moment she’s having in the gown that makes it even more lovable.

MADISIN RIAN

Madisin Rian attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

From the vibrant festive colours to the feathered skirt that matches her sweeping sleeves, Rian had the most memorable train moment of the night. It would have been a perfect 10/10 if she just didn’t bother with those shades that add nothing to this perfect look.

LIZZO

The brown and nude outfit trend is having a small comeback and Lizzo is among the stars making it work. With the soft-toned and lacey fabric, the look is a sexy spin on effortless fashion.

TEYANA TAYLOR

Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison)

A major departure from the Cruella Deville-esque outfits she rocked during award season, could Taylor be starting her royal era? Regardless of what’s to come this time around, this burgundy get-up is a moment. It captures her love for unorthodox design and eye-catching accessories.

QUEEN LATIFAH

The rapper and actor is having a lot of fun with fashion lately and who doesn’t love a dramatic coat? Avoiding a long train or padded shoulder, the bulbous coat brings all the drama while her satin dress gives the whole look shape.

JOHNNY GETER

The 70s have been a favourite for men; perhaps we could blame it on Kendrick Lamar’s viral Celine bootleg pants or the fact that it opens doors to fun ways to play with fashion. Johnny Geter does just that with the decade’s iconic tailoring, giving us a nipped waist, plunging neckline and playful shirt topped off with the natural grooming of the time.

WORST

SHAUN ROSS

Sure, Ross was paying homage to Missy Elliot’s futuristic style, but this ode doesn’t quite stick it when it misses the fun avenues she would have gone to. The look doesn’t have to be done up either, where Ross could have played around with the hoodie down and some makeup to bring it all together. An often neglected element in Missy Elliot’s iconic fashion.

EREN LEGEND

Eren Legend attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

A conventionally attractive body and facial features do half the work for you on the red carpet. However, Legend barely makes enough effort to make this worthy of showcasing on a carpet. Far too casual and not styled enough to inspire any conversation, this is the kind of look that might make some wonder what the point is of walking red carpets.

CHLOE BAILEY

Bailey has never struggled to turn heads on a red carpet, especially when she approaches it with her wigwork (remember, she has long locs masterfully hidden up there). However, from top to bottom, this Marilyn Monroe moment is not a smash but a flop. The dress is exquisite but the hairdo doesn’t do anything for it. This would be one of those moments where she could explore a sculptural hairdo with her beautiful locs.

BRANDON T JACKSON

Brandon T. Jackson attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

In what seems better suited for Jafaar Jackson during his Michael Jackson biopic tour, Jackson doesn’t quite stick the oversized trend. Nothing about this outfit, as bold and adventurous as it is, seems tailored to fit, and with little accessories to personalise it, this just makes it boring to look at.

JODIE TURNER SMITH

Many young Hollywood stars were in attendance at this year’s BET Awards and this look would have worked better for them. Turner-Smith typically goes the route of striking gowns and bold colours but this feels a little childish, and what may have been her approach to whimsy, just seems flimsy.