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Reject incitement in favour of fixing our problems: Nelson Mandela Foundation

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The 8km route will incorporate iconic sites including the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Central Street in Houghton. File photo.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on South Africans to show their patriotism and their love of freedom by respecting the rule of law and rejecting incitement to violence. File picture: (Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

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Public concerns should be addressed in ways that uphold constitutional values, human dignity and the rule of law, the Nelson Mandela Foundation says.

“We call on South Africans to show their patriotism and their love of freedom by respecting the rule of law and rejecting incitement to violence,” the foundation said before the planned June 30 marches against undocumented migrants.

It is time for South Africa to take responsibility for its own troubles.

—  The Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile.

Societal challenges are best addressed by confronting their root causes rather than directing blame towards those identified as outsiders, said spokesperson Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile.

“It is time for South Africa to take responsibility for its own troubles.”

The foundation acknowledged frustration about social transformation shortfalls over the past three decades of democracy but said this could not be blamed solely on immigration.

We call on South Africans to show their patriotism and their love of freedom by respecting the rule of law and rejecting incitement to violence.

—   The Nelson Mandela Foundation

There were multiple contributory factors, including spiralling urbanisation, poor town planning and local authorities hollowed out by corruption, said Phalaetsile.

The foundation’s comments come after a dialogue on migration with multiple civil society organisations last week.

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