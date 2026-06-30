5 things to know about Miss SA finalist Modiegi Mashamaite

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Journalist Modiegi Mashamaite has thrown her hat in the ring for the crown, successfully securing her place as one of the top 24 finalists for Miss South Africa 2026.

The 27-year-old from Thembisa on the East Rand is far more than just a grace-filled presence on stage; she is a woman dedicated to shifting the trajectory of South Africa’s youth as an education advocate.

“Being selected as a Miss South Africa Top 24 contestant is an incredible honour. For me, this journey is about more than a crown; it’s about representation, impact and showing young girls from communities such as mine that their dreams are valid and achievable,” she told TimesLIVE.

With voting lines for the pageant drawing to a close, we sat down with Modiegi to find out what drives her.

“My journey into journalism was driven by a deep belief in the power of storytelling and the responsibility that comes with using your voice to amplify the experiences of others.

“Beyond journalism I am passionate about education and creating opportunities for young people. Through my Career Expo initiative, I work to expose learners from under-resourced communities to different career paths, higher education opportunities and funding options. I believe that where a child comes from should never determine how far they can go.”

Here are fun facts to know about Modiegi:

I’m a journalist, which means I can probably turn almost any conversation into a story. Home is my most favourite place in the world, and no matter where life takes me, Thembisa 1632 will always have my heart. I can spend hours talking about education, youth empowerment and how we can create more opportunities for young people. My comfort food is pap and milk. It reminds me of my late grandmother, and it feels like a hug from her every time I eat it. (No sugar though) I entered Miss South Africa more than once (twice, to be specific) before making the top 24, proving that persistence and faith can take you further than perfection ever will.

TshisaLIVE