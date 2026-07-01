Top mistakes costing you luxury items when catching flights

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The shock of waiting for luggage at a baggage claim carousel only to find that it’s been ransacked is gut-wrenching. Especially when travelling with prized cargo.

According to managers at Ami Underwriting, a South African traveller narrowly avoided losing a luxury watch after allegedly being targeted during screening — just weeks after a previous Rolex theft at an airport.

In April, a client of Ami Underwriting was robbed of her previous Rolex by a female passenger standing behind her. The watch was snatched after she placed it in a tray during the security screening process. Thanks to camera footage, the theft was recorded and the female suspect arrested upon her return to South Africa.

“Our client informed us of what happened so it can serve as a warning to travellers to remain extremely vigilant. Rather place valuable jewellery in your handbag during screening,” says CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers, Christelle Colman.

Rolex watches have become major targets at ariports. Picture: (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

Luxury watch thefts have become a global crisis, with estimates suggesting that luxury timepieces worth about $1.3bn (R21.32bn) were stolen worldwide in 2022. While there are no reliable public figures for South Africa specifically, insurers such as Ami Underwriting Managers and security experts say incidents involving high-end watches appear to be on the increase, particularly at airports and major transport hubs.

Police and insurers say prevention starts long before passengers board a flight. SAPS safety recommendations include:

Register valuable items with Sars before international travel. Avoid openly displaying luxury watches in public airport areas. Never pack expensive watches or jewellery into checked luggage. Keep valuables in hand luggage and within sight at all times. Remain vigilant after leaving the airport and be alert to possible surveillance or vehicles following you. If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or busy public area.

Colman says travellers should ensure luxury watches are properly specified on their insurance policies and supported by up-to-date valuations, photographs and serial numbers.

She also warns that claims involving luxury watches can become complicated if owners cannot provide proof of ownership or evidence that reasonable care was taken to safeguard the item. “Some claims may be rejected if negligence can be proven, for example, if the watch was left unattended or packed into checked baggage.”

Most insurers typically require:

original purchase documentation or professional valuations;

photographs and serial numbers;

a police case number; and

proof that the watch was specified separately on a policy, where applicable.

TimesLIVE