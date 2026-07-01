Lifestyle

Tyla signs reported multi-million dollar deal with Jay Z’s label

Announcement coincides with upcoming release of ‘A*POP’, her highly-anticipated sophomore album

Jen Su

Jen Su

Lifestyle Correspondent

Tyla.
Tyla has signed with a new label ahead of the release of her new album. (Supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

South African megastar Tyla has reportedly signed a multi-million-dollar global deal with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z, as she prepares to release her second studio album on the 24th of this month.

The two-time Grammy Award winner has concluded her relationship with Epic Records after opting not to renew her contract, paving the way for the new partnership – which was unveiled with a digital billboard takeover in Times Square, New York City, signalling a new chapter in the Johannesburg-born singer’s international career.

The announcement coincides with the upcoming release of A*POP, her highly-anticipated sophomore album, scheduled for release on July 24 with a Citi Music concert performance on the NBC Today Show Plaza in New York.

Tyla joins a roster of internationally recognised artists represented by Roc Nation – including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Christina Aguilera. The company also works with artists including Tiwa Savage, J Balvin, and Ayra Starr.

The move follows a remarkable rise for the multi-award-winning “Chanel” singer, who has become one of South Africa’s biggest musical exports – from two Grammys to two back-to-back opening ceremony performances for the World Cup in Mexico City and Los Angeles.

The deal also reflects the continued international demand for African talent, with global music companies increasingly investing in artists from the continent – as Afrobeats, amapiano, and Afro-pop continue to expand worldwide.

TimesLIVE

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