SPOTLIGHT | ‘Jackass’ crew return, a solitary honeymoon, a local agony aunt in cinemas and ‘Zingara’ arrives in Jozi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight this week delivers outrageous comedy, heartfelt local storytelling and one of Johannesburg’s most spectacular nights out.

The legendary pranksters are back for one final ride. Jackass: Best and Last reunites Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and the fearless gang for their wildest, funniest and most outrageous stunts yet. Directed by long-time collaborator Jeff Tremaine, the film proves growing older doesn’t always mean growing up. At cinemas.

When a groom is left at the altar, he decides to take his dream honeymoon in Italy alone in the romantic comedy Solo Mio. Starring Kevin James, Nicole Grimaudo, Kim Coates and Jonathan Roumie and in cinemas, the film swaps heartbreak for an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, self-discovery and unexpected romance.

Inspired by Drum magazine’s iconic agony aunt, Dear Sis Dolly brings a beloved South African story to the big screen. Directed by Twiggy Matiwana and starring Didintle Khunou, S’Thandiwe Kgoroge and Natasha Thahane, the film follows a psychologist competing to become the nation’s next trusted voice in a heartwarming celebration of community, compassion and hope. Now on at cinemas.

The Royal Countess Zingara has arrived at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, transforming a night out into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Combining a four-course dining experience with breathtaking acrobatics, live music and spectacular performances, the production features international and local talent. Spotlight went behind the curtain to meet the cast and creative team bringing the magical world to life.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win double tickets to experience The Royal Countess Zingara.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by July 10 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

TimesLIVE