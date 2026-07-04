WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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PETER PAN JR.

WHERE: Joburg Theatre, 153 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein

WHEN: July 7-26

Get ready to soar into a world of magic, mischief, and make-believe as the Peoples Theatre presents the timeless classic, Peter Pan Jr. The adventure begins on a quiet night in the Darling nursery. When the elusive Peter Pan leaps through the window in search of his lost shadow, he finds more than he bargained for. With a sprinkle of Tinkerbell’s shimmering pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, Peter whisks Wendy, John, and Michael out of London and across the stars to a land where rules are forgotten and children never grow up. Whether facing off against the villainous Captain Hook or navigating the Mermaid’s Lagoon, the characters show that even the smallest person can be brave when they stand by their friends. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.

Plett Winter Surf Fest is a fun, community-focused surf and bodyboard festival designed to keep the winter stoke alive in Plettenberg Bay. (Plettenberg Bay Tourism)

PLETT WINTER SURF FEST

WHERE: Robberg 1, Plettenberg Bay

WHEN: July 8-12

Hosted along Plett’s coastline, the festival celebrates the heart of South African wave-riding culture with a full week of surfing and bodyboarding action, beach lifestyle, community spirit, and ocean stoke. From rising young groms to seasoned riders, competitors and spectators can expect powerful winter waves, high-performance surfing and bodyboarding divisions, and an electric atmosphere both in and out of the water. Tickets are available from R200 via Quicket.

The Cry of Winnie Mandela poster (Supplied)

THE CRY OF WINNIE MANDELA

WHERE: The Market Theatre, 136 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 8-12

Directed by MoMo Matsunyane, the critically acclaimed play brings together four women bound by the shared experience of waiting for the return of their husbands. Through intimate moments of reflection and fellowship, they draw strength from — and locate themselves within — the legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The women interrogate their waiting and the emotional, psychological, and social impact it has had on their lives. Tickets are available from R120 via Webtickets.

Cape St Francis Canvas and Cellars: where fine wine meets coastal creativity. (Cape St Francis Canvas and Cellars)

CAPE ST FRANCIS CANVAS & CELLARS

WHERE: Cape St Francis Resort, Da Gama Rd, Cape St Francis

WHEN: July 11

Cape St Francis Canvas & Cellars brings together two things that deserve to be celebrated — local art and great wine. Hosted at the Cape St Francis Resort, the event showcases more than 70 works from talented Eastern Cape artists, including paintings, mixed-media pieces and sculptures. It offers local creatives a platform to share their work, connect with fellow artists, and engage with the wider community. As you wander through the exhibition, you’ll also have the chance to sample a selection of South African wines, meeting the people behind the labels and discovering some exceptional vintages along the way. Tickets are available from R275 via Quicket.