Kagiso, Thembi, Zozi: best and worst dressed at Durban July 2026

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BEST

KAGISO MOGOLA

While his usual style focuses on body-hugging outfits with body-positive cutouts, Mogola is carving out a red carpet aesthetic that focuses on elevating this unique approach — something many celebrities can take decades to figure out.

For the 2026 Durban July, he captures the Country Allure theme in a cowboy-inspired look featuring a layered coat, bell bottoms with a dramatic fascinator and collar, all in black. Each features pleated or fringed details that are carried by Mogola’s statuesque frame.

Other than golden stitching throughout the garment, a central piece that brings it together is the waterfall neckpiece that replaces what could have been a frilled blouse.

THANDO THABETHE

Striking the perfect balance between sheriff and HBIC of the salon, Thabethe took a simplistic look to showcase the best fashion moments happen when you are embracing your body and not letting big design pieces wear you.

LASIZWE

While many of the gents in attendance went shirtless for the day, Lasizwe embraced an exposed neckline with his look. As one of the few that translates beautifully from photoshoot to in person to video as well, it features a white coat with a matching cowboy hat, boots and corseted harness with buckles. Working with one colour, the look features dazzling textures thanks to the pearls and studs seen throughout the look.

YOLANDA VILAKAZI

From the clever fascinator-cum-cowboy hat to the stunning brown leather corset, Vilakazi wowed in a look that looks at the natural elements of country design.

What is easily overlooked is how she brings it back home with layered cowrie shells and ivory spikes for her accessories.

KEFILWE MABOTE

Among the stars who went the Beyoncé route, Mabote was a fashion alien in this daring all-white getup. Something of a Gert-Johan Coetzee whisperer, Mabote and the designer create magical conceptual looks when working together. Something we don’t see often from her no-nonsense, hyper-feminine personal style.

THABSIE

Singer Thabsie at the Martell Sekunjalo marquee at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI )

It’s hard not to see a floor-length denim outfit and not think of Britney Spears, but the Southern gal is a great source of inspiration if that was what Thabsie was going for in this denim gown. Designed by Masango (who is no stranger to the yeehaw agenda), it’s a standout that prioritises structure and design over dramatic silhouettes and design elements.

BANELE NDABA

Also celebrating both South Africa and America’s love for denim, Ndaba’s look has one thing in mind — a corset. And boy, does it make the outfit. Sure, it could still be a fun look without it, but it does bring 13 stripes of the American flag to the fore while the diamond details play the role of the stars. With all the design elements it has, Ndaba keeps it understated with accessories so the best parts of his look can truly shine.

WORST

THEMBI SEETE

Far from leaving us green with envy, Seete’s look is a rained-on set of lettuce leaves that feels better suited for a vegan’s Durban July theme. A dazzling glitter jacket and trousers would have been enough for this to work, while the bodice is enough to make it work if she really had to add this detail in.

MS COSMO

Asymmetrical silhouettes are a favourite on South African red carpets, but they can read as clumsy when not necessary. Ms Cosmo’s jumpsuit is testament to this. The yellow look (a great colour on her skin) doesn’t work with the encrusted diamonds or feathers and the sequin, among other additions. The silver wristband with ihawu as its centrepiece would work even better if they styled it with a local print or motif.

ZOZIBINI TUNZI

While accurate to the image of Hollywood’s cowboys, Tunzi’s take on the madams of the era falls flat due to the fabric choice and colour combo that turns her from fashionista to OTT game show host. But then again, her look is a brand partnership with Colgate, and with a specific brief to hit, the genius of the look doesn’t quite shine in an attempt to make her the perfect accessory.

NONTO R

Nonto’s outfit features lovely details but doesn’t quite come together due to a need for precise styling. The Mary Janes are a fun addition but have no foot in the cowboy themes of the day and ultimately ruin what could have been a brilliant look.