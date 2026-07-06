Mastercard unlocks a new way to experience the continent

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Mastercard's Priceless Africa brings together the moments that define the continent through unforgettable wildlife and cultural experiences for cardholders.

Mastercard has expanded its global lifestyle platform, Priceless.com to Africa, unlocking a new way for its cardholders around the world to explore the continent’s most iconic destinations.

The initiative brings together culturally rich journeys across nine African markets, including South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Mauritius, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, offering travellers access to the continent through a premium, curated lens.

From wildlife encounters beneath its skies to hidden galleries and exotic coastal festivals, Priceless Africa ignites travel as a powerful passion point.

Cardholders can now discover a one-of-a-kind Africa shaped by creativity, heritage and deep community connection.

Each experience is curated across Mastercard’s leading passion categories: culture and craftmanship, culinary, nature and wildlife, and adventure, enabling travellers to securely and seamlessly explore what they love most.

Travel benefits beyond the destination

Mastercard offers a range of travel benefits, including hotel and flight savings, airport lounge access, and seamless booking across leading getaway platforms, car rentals, and e-hailing services.

The result is a seamless, secure, and truly rewarding journey at every touchpoint.

The launch comes as Africa’s travel sector continues to expand, making it one of the fastest-growing tourism regions globally.

The region welcomed 81-million international tourists in 2025, marking an 8% year-on-year increase, according to UN Tourism.

As more travellers seek authentic, purpose-driven experiences, Mastercard and its partners are supporting this growth through curated experiences across a range of interests, alongside secure and seamless payments that enhance the travel journey.

Peak travel seasons offer unique opportunities for Mastercard and its partners to support adventurers through distinctive Priceless experiences, alongside secure and seamless payments that enhance every step of the journey.

Meeting demand for meaningful travel

Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein, executive vice president, Integrated Marketing & Communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, says the launch puts local culture at the heart of African travel.

“Africa is one of the most culturally diverse and creatively inspiring destinations in the world, and today’s travellers are seeking moments that are deeply human and rooted in local culture,” he says.

We are opening the door to authentic, unforgettable experiences, while ensuring Mastercard’s secure and seamless payments support every step of the journey — Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein

“With Priceless Africa, we are opening the door to authentic, unforgettable experiences, while ensuring Mastercard’s secure and seamless payments support every step of the journey, connecting people to their passions as they discover the continent’s extraordinary spirit,” says Hussein.

Inspired by Africa’s people and places

Priceless Africa brings together the moments that define the continent.

Cardholders can rise over Amboseli in a sunrise hot air balloon, walk Cape Coast Castle by candlelight, trek with mountain gorillas through Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park or Uganda’s Bwindi forests, share a Bedouin dinner in the Agafay Desert, hike Mauritius’s Le Morne Brabant before a home-cooked Creole lunch.

They can also sail Menai Bay aboard a traditional dhow, track rhinos on foot through Matobo Hills, head into the bush with the Kruger K9 anti-poaching team or design a one-of-a-kind piece with one of Accra’s leading fashion houses.

Every market, every passion, all curated and bookable in one place. Experience of availability varies by market and is subject to change.

The launch is anchored by Mastercard’s “You Have To Be Here” travel campaign, a continent-wide creative platform built to inspire cardholders to discover Africa through curated storytelling, content series and always-on travel inspiration. This campaign was launched on June 18 and will run until December this year.

Priceless Africa is now live on Priceless.com in select markets, with rollout across all nine markets and additional experiences continuing throughout 2026 as Mastercard expands its footprint into even more African markets.

For Mastercard cardholders everywhere, the full Priceless Africa collection is live now and ready to book.

This article was sponsored by Mastercard.