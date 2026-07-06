Sunday Times photographer Sandile Ndlovu on being named Journalist of the Year

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How does it feel to receive this recognition?

It is still overwhelming. Even last night, when I was given the opportunity to speak after receiving the award, I struggled to express myself because I was overcome with emotion. My line of thought was completely overshadowed by the joy, gratitude and disbelief I was feeling in that moment. To be recognised as the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalist of the Year 2026 is something I never imagined, and it is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.

What body of work did you submit for the awards, and what were the key stories or themes you focused on?

I submitted several picture stories, including Mthwalume Brass Band, The Skater and Owami. Though each story was different, they all centred on ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances. My work focused on resilience, hope, community, perseverance and the human spirit. I wanted to tell stories that are often overlooked and give a voice to people whose lives deserve to be seen and understood.

Members of the Mthwalume Brass Band. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Members of the Umthwalume Brass Band are reflected in a hearse carrying a coffin during a funeral they attended last year, a quiet moment that captures the closeness between music, mourning and community. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Sibusiso Sithole, 15, Asiphe Mthethwa, 14, and other band members walk long distances to and from band practices every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Due to potholes on the roads, when it rains it is almost impossible for Xulu to use his rollerblades. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Why do you think those stories resonated so strongly with the judges?

After the awards, I had the opportunity to speak to some of the judges. They told me I had made their job easy in deciding who should be named the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalist of the Year 2026. They said every one of my photo essays told a complete story through the photographs themselves. One judge told me my motivations were well written and gave the judges a clear understanding of the story behind the story, helping them appreciate not only what they were seeing in the images but also the journey, purpose and commitment behind each project. As a visual journalist, those are some of the greatest compliments I could receive because my goal has always been to let the photographs speak while capturing authentic human moments.

Sphelele Luthuli, the mace man, led the band during the funeral of TV Ngcobo at KwaDeyi in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

A young boy gazes in awe at members of the band and their instruments after an impressive performance at a traditional wedding in Umgababa. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Sphelele Msabala gives instructions during a rehearsal at Gobhela Primary School in Mtwalume. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Ntandoyenkosi Bhengu, 11, is one of the youngest instrumentalists. He irons his band uniform trousers as the ensemble prepares to receive the body of a band member’s father before the funeral. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while working on these stories?

Each story came with its own challenges. Some took months and, in certain cases, years to complete. Building trust with communities, travelling long distances, working with limited resources and waiting patiently for the right moments all required persistence. The story of The Skater took three years to complete because I lost contact with the subject and had to search for him before I could finish documenting his journey. Documentary photography teaches you patience, resilience and commitment because meaningful stories cannot be rushed.

This award is regarded as one of the highest honours in South African journalism. What does it mean for you personally and professionally?

Personally, the award is a reminder that hard work, persistence and believing in your vision eventually pay off. Professionally, it motivates me to continue producing journalism that serves the public and tells stories that matter. It also gives me confidence there is value in documenting the lives of ordinary South Africans with honesty, dignity and respect. Receiving this recognition under this year’s theme, “Truth in the Age of AI: The Fight for Sustainable Journalism”, is particularly meaningful because it reminds us that while technology continues to transform journalism, authentic storytelling, ethical reporting and public trust remain at the heart of our profession.

Former drug addict Njabulo Xulu tightens his roller skate laces before skating down Nkasa Road in Ntuzuma B. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

An overview of Durban, the city where Njabulo Xulu navigates the streets before and during peak traffic hours. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Njabulo Xulu navigates a designated lane along Dumisani Makhaye Road as part of the GO Durban bus project in KwaMashu. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Who would you like to thank or acknowledge for supporting your journey?

First and foremost, I thank God for giving me the strength and ability to do this work. I am also deeply grateful to my family and colleagues who have supported and encouraged me throughout my journey. I would also like to thank my editors for believing in my stories and giving them a platform. Most importantly, I thank every person who trusted me enough to allow me into their lives. Without them, none of these stories would have been possible.

What advice would you give to young journalists hoping to produce impactful investigative work?

Be patient and never chase shortcuts. The best stories require time, persistence and genuine relationships with the people you are documenting. Always approach every story with empathy, respect and integrity. Don’t focus on winning awards; focus on telling truthful, meaningful stories that can make a difference. If you remain committed to good journalism, recognition will eventually follow.

What’s next for you after this achievement?

This award is not the finish line, it is motivation to work even harder. I want to continue producing impactful documentary and visual journalism that highlights untold stories across South Africa and beyond. I also hope to take on more long-term documentary projects, collaborate internationally and continue pushing myself creatively while remaining committed to public interest journalism.

I also hope one day I will have a platform where I can share my experiences and mentor young journalists. I would like to encourage the next generation to believe in the power of storytelling, remain patient and persistent, and never stop pursuing meaningful journalism that makes a difference.

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