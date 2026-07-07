FREE TO READ | Show me the money

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As for saving money, the latest advancements in solar have the potential to increase efficiencies and lower costs. Picture:

The Western Cape has, for some time, been leading the pack in terms of building sustainable energy resilience, with a plan to achieve effective independence from Eskom by 2035.

Behind this drive is proactive policy, municipal empowerment and significant collaboration with the private sector. It’s hoped that other provinces can replicate this approach in one form or another — provided the political will is there. Find out more on page 6.

Proactive policy is also crucial to the development of a local battery manufacturing industry, which could anchor Southern African demand and take advantage of our abundant reserves of valuable minerals, as we see on page 12.

Money — and the market — is what will drive South Africa’s green hydrogen evolution, too, with practical fuel cell power systems opening the door to an industry beyond mere fuel production (page 8). Speaking of fuels, South Africa has the potential to boost energy security through sustainable aviation fuels (page 16), while biomethane is just one valuable byproduct of deploying anaerobic digestion — aside from keeping organic waste out of our landfills, of course (page 15).

As for saving money, the latest advancements in solar have the potential to increase efficiencies and lower costs — check them out on page 19. Because money doesn’t just fall from the sky, but sunshine does, thankfully.

Anthony Sharpe, Editor