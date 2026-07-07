IN PICS | Joburg Ballet reimagines Greek classic ‘The Bacchae’ through an African lens

Joburg Ballet and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) arts & culture department have unveiled The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet, a world-first production that reimagines Euripides’ classic tragedy through a South African lens.
The work is part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th anniversary season and blends ballet, choral music and theatre.
Directed by Jay Pather, choreographed by Mthuthuzeli November and featuring an original score by Neo Muyanga, the production explores themes of power, spirituality, identity and the tension between freedom and control.
It features Joburg Ballet dancers, the 80-member UJ Choir and a live chamber orchestra. The production runs at the Joburg Theatre from July 3 to 12 2026.
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